Jefferson Regional and Kindred Healthcare Announce Plans for Inpatient Rehabilitation and Behavioral Health Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & PINE BLUFF, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jefferson Regional and Kindred Healthcare, LLC today announced a joint venture to build and operate a 40-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital that will also include an additional 36 behavioral health beds.

The hospital will provide inpatient rehabilitation services for adults who have experienced a loss of function or disability due to stroke, brain injury, spinal code injury, neurological disorders, orthopaedic surgery and other conditions. Featuring all private rooms, the rehabilitation section of the hospital will provide intense, interdisciplinary rehabilitation therapies and medical care to improve patients’ functional independence and help them return home.

The facility’s distinct behavioral unit will offer a continuum of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services for adults and seniors, including crisis stabilization for acute mental health and substance use disorders; detoxification from alcohol and drugs; and treatment for anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and many other behavioral health illnesses.

The new hospital will replace and increase the number of existing acute rehabilitation and behavioral health beds currently operating at Jefferson Regional. Kindred has managed the hospital’s rehab unit for the past 28 years.

According to Brian Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer at Jefferson Regional, “ Jefferson Regional has enjoyed a very successful relationship with Kindred through our rehabilitation program, and we look forward to expanding the care we provide to residents in Southeast Arkansas. The need for rehab services continues to grow, and our most recent Community Needs Assessment indicated that there was a lack of mental and behavioral health resources in Southeast Arkansas. As a result, we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity to reach even more people through this joint venture.”

“ We have been privileged to be Jefferson Regional’s rehabilitation partner for nearly three decades and are excited to partner with them in this new joint venture,” said Jason Zachariah, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kindred Healthcare. “ Because of the tremendous work done over the years by the clinical staff of both organizations, we are able to continue to provide even greater access in Southeast Arkansas to much needed rehabilitation and behavioral health services.”

Zachariah added, “ The combination of services is designed to meet two areas of need in one facility. The innovation and flexibility demonstrated by this project is another example of why hospitals and health systems across the country partner with Kindred to meet their community’s unique healthcare needs.”

A specific location for the new hospital has not been announced. The facility is anticipated to open in 2023.

About Jefferson Regional

Jefferson Regional is an acute care hospital in Jefferson County and serves patients from an eleven-county area of Southeast Arkansas. The community owned, not-for-profit facility is licensed for 300 beds, with a medical staff of more than 125 providers. Jefferson Regional is also one of the largest employers in Jefferson County with more than 1,500 employees in the hospital and its associated clinics. The mission of the organization is to improve health through excellence and compassion, with a vision to be the healthcare provider and employer of choice for Southeast Arkansas. For more information, visit www.jrmc.org.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is the nation’s leading specialty hospital company delivering acute health services in its long-term, acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units, and behavioral health line of business, all specializing in treating the most medically complex patients. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, and ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.