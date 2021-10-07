Tallo, Greater Des Moines Partnership Bring IT and Technology Career Exploration to Iowa Students

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, is collaborating with the Greater Des Moines Partnership to host an IT and technology career exploration event for high school students in the region. The virtual event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 9 – 11 a.m. CT.

“There are so many incredible career opportunities in tech, but often students don’t have visibility into those options,” said Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo. “We are excited to continue our work with the Greater Des Moines Partnership to give Iowa students the chance to explore all that this industry has to offer.”

Microsoft and Amazon will be taking part in this event to give students an inside look at the various career opportunities in the areas IT and technology industries.

“Talent attraction and retention is a key area of focus for employers in Greater Des Moines,” said Dr. Marvin DeJear, Senior Vice President of Talent Development at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “Our region’s utilization of Tallo and events like this one help educators, businesses and organizations showcase degree options and career paths available to help set students up for success.”

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and Iowa State University will also be in attendance, helping students explore both two and four-year pathways to IT and technology careers.

“We are excited to participate in this event to introduce students to local IT and tech career opportunities that exist in Greater Des Moines as well as the education pathways for those careers,” said Rob Denson, President of Des Moines Area Community College. “Students can take positive steps beginning today to prepare for their future, and this event series will help them begin making those discoveries.”

Parents and students can find out more or register for the event here.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About Tallo

Over 1.5 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com