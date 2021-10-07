Partnership Between Helbiz and Li-Cycle Achieves Sustainability Milestone

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, in partnership with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced the recycling of 716.5 lbs of lithium-ion batteries since the partnership was announced on July 15, 2021. The ongoing collaboration between these two innovative companies strives to create a safe and sustainable recycling solution for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries used in e-scooters and e-bikes.

Li-Cycle affirms that all of its recycling processes adhere to the environmental standards set forth by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA). The company uses its Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to efficiently, safely and sustainably recover the end-of-life batteries from Helbiz’s fleets and return the valuable materials contained within back into the supply chain.

Helbiz’s commitment to finding and implementing a safe and sustainable recycling solution for the batteries used in its fleets is part of a comprehensive company strategy supporting worldwide sustainability and dedication towards a greener future. Li-Cycle continues to be Helbiz’s partner in ultimately meeting both its net-zero emission and 100% recycling targets. The companies seek to advance sustainability efforts in the micro-mobility sector and further minimize the environmental footprint of shared scooters and e-bikes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Helbiz, recognizing they share our commitment to sustainability. Together, as partners in the micro-mobility sector, we can close the battery supply chain loop,” said Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer at Li-Cycle. “This is just the beginning of our collaboration and Li-Cycle is looking forward to continued shipments of batteries from Helbiz as we support the company’s net-zero emission target by 2022, as well as their 100% recycling target.”

“We are proud to partner with Li-Cycle and are thrilled to have already seen such important results of our battery recycling commitment,” said Ruggero Cipriani Foresio, Chief Marketing Officer of Helbiz. “This collaboration further exemplifies Helbiz’s dedication to creating a greener future by enhancing worldwide sustainability.”

