Kempower Launches Partnership With Gilbarco Veeder-Root to Offer EV Charging Solutions

Kempower, a leading e-mobility charging technology provider, has announced a partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), the global leader in technology solutions for the retail fueling and convenience market. GVR will offer Kempower’s EV chargers as part of its EVerse offering, which also includes network management software, installation and maintenance services. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAHTI, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kempower, a leading e-mobility charging technology provider, has announced a partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), the global leader in technology solutions for the retail fueling and convenience market. GVR will offer Kempower’s EV chargers as part of its EVerse offering, which also includes network management software, installation and maintenance services.

Kempower’s DC fast charging solutions are built to scale as the number of EVs on the road continues to rise. The company’s high-quality charging solutions are suitable for all types of EVs, including passenger cars, buses, off-highway vehicles, commercial service fleets and marine vessels.

“We are extremely happy to launch this cooperation with GVR. Our modular approach means that standardized building blocks can be used across our entire product range, enabling the creation of various types of EV chargers and charging systems. Additionally, our technology is scalable, so our customers can make smaller initial investments and add additional power modules later as their business grows,” commented Kempower’s CEO Tomi Ristimäki.

With a strong heritage of providing industry-leading integrated software, hardware and services for the retail fueling and convenience market, GVR offers broad market reach, proven reliability and expert industry insights on how customers are evolving their workflows to address the growing complexity shaping the e-mobility infrastructure landscape. The company specializes in creating end-to-end EV charging infrastructure solutions to improve the consumer experience and increase productivity for operators.

“Our native IoT chargers can be updated remotely and in real-time, reassuring our customers that their chosen solutions are future-proof and cloud-connected at all times. The modularity of the products also ensures that they have a small footprint, allowing GVR’s customers to make use of limited space in densely populated areas,” Ristimäki added.

Press images:

https://kempower.com/information-center/download-center/

About Kempower

Kempower designs and manufactures DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles and machines. We’re a team of electric vehicle enthusiasts with a deep understanding of the charging market and a hands-on mentality. Our product development and production are rooted in Finland, with over 90% of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of transportation, from personal cars and commercial vehicles to mining equipment, boats and motorsports. With 70 years of experience in perfecting power sources, we set the bar in engineering and user-experience design.

www.kempower.com

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) is the global leader for technology solutions for retail fueling and convenience market. For over 150 years, GVR has been keeping the world moving, earning the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include point-of-sale software, payment systems, EV charging solutions, fuel dispensers and tank gauges and fleet management solutions.

https://www.gilbarco.com/eu/