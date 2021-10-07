BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands

Vicious Citrus™ -- Lemonade for Renegades™ -- “True rebels are direct, honest, and stand up for what they believe in… just like Vicious Citrus. Vicious Citrus cannabis-infused lemonades don’t compromise on great taste and blaze a refreshingly original path.” www.viciouscitrus.com (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today that it has entered into a white-label agreement with Xebra Brands Ltd., a rising player in the global cannabis beverage sector.

BevCanna will leverage its extensive experience in production and manufacturing at scale to distribute Xebra Brands’ Vicious Citrus™ THC Lemonade into the Canadian market. Vicious Citrus was selected as Xebra’s premier beverage to launch in Canada through consultation with provincial sales representatives and was noted as unique among cannabis beverages offered in Canada. Initially set to premiere in Ontario, BC and Alberta in Spring 2022, the anticipated line will subsequently expand to other provinces.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BevCanna. Our extensive evaluation of potential co-packing partners in the Canadian space made it very evident that BevCanna is the best positioned and most qualified to consistently execute on Xebra’s beverage strategy,” stated Rodrigo Gallardo, President of Xebra Brands. “BevCanna also has the ability to scale with us as we introduce more of our innovative brands to Canadian consumers.”

The agreement will leverage BevCanna’s unique white-label partnership model that allows both cannabis-license holders and non-licensed CPG groups to enter and launch their brands into the Canadian market. The white-label agreement will be subject to MOQs (minimum order quantities).

“We continue to expand our roster of new white-label customers and innovative CPG brands,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “As we continue to ramp up revenue in this division, it’s companies like Xebra Brands, with innovative products and a vision of building long-term value, that are proving an excellent fit for our services.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing, and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

About Xebra Brands Ltd.

Xebra is a privately held cannabis company pending a public listing, with global brands and intellectual property, and first mover status in Holland and possibly Mexico. Xebra’s portfolio of innovative cannabis beverages, includes Madcap seltzers & soft drinks, HighJack energy drinks, HolaHi iced teas, Vicious Citrus lemonades, HighCastle waters, and Conquer a CBD sports beverage. For more info on Xebra visit www.xebrabrands.com.

