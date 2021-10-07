Korea’s Largest Journalists Organization Partners With PUBLISH to Adopt Blockchain Technology to Improve News Media Ecosystem

PUBLISH CEO Sonny Kwon (left) and Journalists Association of Korea Chair Kim Donghun (right). PUBLISH is a global technology media company developing digital tools and techniques for journalists. The Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) is the largest organization of professional journalists in Korea with a current membership of over 11,000 individual journalists working for the nation's newspaper companies, broadcasting services, digital news websites, and news agencies. They have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the news media ecosystem. With this partnership, PUBLISH plans to issue member journalists with blockchain-based press credentials using decentralized identification technology and looks to introduce Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology as a way of helping journalists monetize news content. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PUBLISH, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Journalists Association of Korea. The signing ceremony took place on 5 October at the Korea Press Center in Seoul.

Areas of cooperation include, but are not limited to, research into journalism best practices, the development of digital tools and techniques for journalists, and journalism education.

The Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) is the largest organization of professional journalists in Korea with a current membership of over 11,000 individual journalists working for the nation's newspaper companies, broadcasting services, digital news websites, and news agencies.

Commenting on the agreement, Journalists Association of Korea Chair Kim Donghun said, “This partnership marks a symbolic agreement for the news media industry. PUBLISH’s news media technology is not only ahead of its time, but also capable of offering realistic solutions to some of the problems facing the news media industry.”

“With over 11,000 individual journalist members and 190 member news organizations, it is a great honor to work with the Journalists Association of Korea,” added PUBLISH CEO Sonny Kwon, “One of the first things we plan to do is issuing member journalists with blockchain-based press credentials using decentralized identification technology. We are also looking to introduce NFT (non-fungible token) technology as a way of helping journalists monetize news content.”