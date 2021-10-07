NextGen Virtual Visits and NextGen Mobile Leveraged by Mednax® to Expand Access to Care

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that its client Mednax, Inc., the national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services, has expanded its use of NextGen Healthcare’s integrated platform. Mednax has adopted NextGen Virtual Visits™ to see and treat patients remotely and NextGen® Mobile, which allows its providers to access schedules and records, streamline clinical documentation and to collaborate with other care team members all from a smartphone.

A longtime user of NextGen® Enterprise electronic health records (EHR) and NextGen® Enterprise PM, Mednax is also leveraging the full NextGen Healthcare platform including NextGen® Optical Management and NextGen® API Solutions across its network of 800 ambulatory providers throughout 39 states and growing.

“Our long-standing, collaborative partnership with NextGen Healthcare has enabled us to scale our operations and add new functionality at our own pace,” said Nicholas Glaser, vice president, ambulatory services for Mednax. “We strive to empower our network with the latest tools and technology that will improve provider workflow and enhance the patient experience. Leveraging NextGen Healthcare’s fully integrated platform enables our practices to be as efficient as possible in putting information that is critical to patients’ health and well-being at the physician’s fingertips.”

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Mednax and provide innovative technology solutions that enable their team to provide crucial care for so many patients who need a variety of different services,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Our strategic acquisitions, including telehealth and mobile capabilities, are delivering on the promise of seamless patient-provider connections at healthcare centers across the country.”

About NextGen Virtual Visits and NextGen Mobile

NextGen Virtual Visits integrates seamlessly into NextGen Enterprise EHR—a best-in-class solution as designated this year by KLAS Research. This industry-leading platform provides safe, convenient, HIPAA-compliant access to care from virtually anywhere. Providers can see their patients via video as part of their normal workflow.

NextGen Mobile also connects smoothly to NextGen Enterprise EHR and provides doctors with immediate access to a patient’s medical records, prescription lists, appointments and detailed care plans from previous providers—all from a smartphone.

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions.