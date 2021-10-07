Medical Informatics Corp. Selected for AWS Accelerator Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC) was selected as one of the 10 organizations to participate in the launch of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Accelerator Program. More than 420 start-up companies applied to the inaugural program designed to cultivate and promote innovative startup solutions that achieve the Quadruple Aim of improved patient experience, improved clinician experience, better health outcomes and lower cost of care. The AWS Healthcare Accelerator Program is in collaboration with KidsX, the world’s largest digital health accelerator dedicated exclusively to pediatrics.

“It is an honor to be chosen as one of the organizations in the inaugural cohort of this innovative program,” noted Emma Fauss, CEO and co-founder of MIC, the Houston-based technology company empowering a new standard of healthcare by accessing, synthesizing and delivering patient-specific data to clinicians to save and improve lives. “We are particularly excited about the opportunity to work with KidsX to further expand our work in the pediatric care setting and leverage AWS’s cloud infrastructure to accelerate collaboration with leading children’s hospitals around the world.”

MIC has already demonstrated the ability to develop and deploy flexible, scalable remote monitoring workflows and develop groundbreaking research and predictive analytics with leading hospitals across the country. “The ability to deploy AWS services as an option to our clients can provide that added layer of scalable architecture healthcare organizations need to expand that functionality and work together to co-create and realize the vision of real-time, patient-centric AI,” Fauss noted.

The AWS Healthcare Accelerator program is tailored to accelerate growth in the cloud, with a focus on solutions like remote patient monitoring, voice technology, analytics, patient engagement and virtual care. KidsX, the first collaborator in the program, is the world’s largest digital health accelerator dedicated exclusively to pediatrics, featuring a global ecosystem of innovators and anchored by a consortium of more than 50 children’s hospitals focused on early-stage digital health companies to transform pediatric care. Over the course of the four-week program, MIC aims to demonstrate the ability to help clinicians save more lives through:

Faster to deploy medical software for remote monitoring

More scalable and affordable infrastructure

On-demand research and AI tools

The first phase of cloud deployment validation is planned for October 2021.

About Medical Informatics Corp.

MIC is empowering a new standard of healthcare by accessing, synthesizing and delivering patient-specific data to clinicians to save and improve lives. The company’s FDA-cleared Sickbay™ Clinical Platform, a real-time clinical surveillance-as-a-service (RTCS) solution, provides a singular, interconnected architecture that helps hospitals solve clinical needs to reduce costs, increase revenue and improve operational efficiencies. Sickbay enables rapid scaling of vendor-neutral remote patient monitoring across any inpatient setting, vendor-neutral real-time medical device integration, workflow automation and standardization, and the ability to accelerate the development and deployment of patient-centered AI at scale. Fueled by innovative engineers, mathematicians, clinicians, researchers and entrepreneurs, MIC is based in Houston, Texas, where the team works alongside hospitals and healthcare systems across the country to develop groundbreaking discoveries and create a new standard of software-based monitoring and data-driven care. More information is available at michealthcare.com.