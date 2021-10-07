Gabb Wireless Partners With Gold Over America Tour Visiting 33 Arenas Total This Fall

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gabb Wireless, the leading company in providing safe tech for kids, today announces its partnership with the Gold Over America Tour as an Associate Sponsor. Featuring the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles, the show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display at this year’s world stage.

Since its establishment in 2018, Gabb has teamed up with partners and affiliates who strive to connect and protect kids while promoting tech-healthy living. According to Common Sense Media, modern teens spend an average of 7 hours and 22 minutes in front of a screen outside of school work each day. Gabb provides solutions to this growing concern by simplifying technology for kids and advocating for more time away from screens, as the company leads the cause to inspire positive mental health and a more active, fulfilling lifestyle.

“With the difficulties of the past year for so many, we could not help but feel deeply inspired by the messaging of the Gold Over America Tour and all it stands for,” said Stephen Dalby, CEO and Founder of Gabb Wireless. “This messaging is aligned perfectly with what we are passionate about at Gabb Wireless. We provide safe and thoughtful technology to protect children, so it made perfect sense for us to partner with the Gold Over America Tour to share that message of encouragement and positivity on a national level.”

In addition to Biles, the tour features teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner who will perform their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions. These women are not only athletes at the top-of-their-game, but also the ultimate squad. The show emerges from their personal values of empowerment, friendship, positive body image, mental health awareness and self-confidence.

