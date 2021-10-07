Clean Energy Awarded Contract to Build Hydrogen Station and Supply Fuel for Foothill Transit Buses

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, announced it has won a competitive solicitation to design, construct, and maintain a hydrogen station and supply liquid hydrogen fuel for Foothill Transit, an environmentally-friendly bus service in Southern California that averages 14 million rides a year.

“Being awarded our first hydrogen station and supply contract for Foothill Transit is very important to Clean Energy because it demonstrates our ability to move to different alternative fuels as our customers expand to other technologies,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy. “Transit agencies like Foothill have been on the forefront of alternative fuels for decades because it’s in their DNA to serve their communities with clean transportation. Clean Energy has enjoyed being along for the ride with Foothill as it tackles air quality and greenhouse gas issues.”

Foothill Transit has been a 20-year partner with Clean Energy and is currently operating over 300 of their buses with renewable natural gas (RNG) at two stations built by Clean Energy. The agency is now entrusting Clean Energy to build its first hydrogen station in Pomona, CA, as it expands into another clean alternative fuel. The contract is valued at more than $13 million.

The project will be funded using assistance from the Federal Transportation Agency. Foothill Transit has placed an initial order for 20 fuel cell buses, and the station is designed to support many more.

“Our new hydrogen fuel cell fleet is the next step in our evolution towards a zero emissions future,” said Doran Barnes, CEO of Foothill Transit. “Our long-time partner, Clean Energy, has been providing low carbon RNG for our buses for years and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we expand into hydrogen fuel cell technology and fuel.”

In response to the solicitation, five proposals were submitted to Foothill Transit. Following interviews and an evaluation, Clean Energy was selected, receiving the highest technical and overall score.

In recommending the award to its Board, the Foothill Transit staff stated: “Clean Energy has a long, successful track record executing public works and transit projects, including two CNG stations for Foothill Transit. They have designed, built, operated and maintained cryogenic, LNG, CNG and RNG services to 80 current transit customers, including our Pomona and Arcadia facilities.”

Clean Energy is a leader in the development and delivery of RNG, a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste, which will represent 33.3% of the hydrogen feedstock for Foothill Transit buses.

Partnering in the station construction project are Fiedler Group, which will provide engineering design support as a subcontractor for Clean Energy, and Messer Group, which will provide hydrogen equipment, liquid hydrogen fuel, and station design under the Clean Energy contract.

Clean Energy’s construction contractor for the project is Nicosia Contracting International, who Clean Energy has worked with for nearly two decades.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @CE_NatGas on Twitter.

About Foothill Transit

Foothill Transit serves over 12 million customers on 37 fixed-route bus lines each year in the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys of Los Angeles County. Its 373-bus fleet covers 327 square miles and includes express routes into Downtown Los Angeles.

Foothill Transit is dedicated to being the premier public transit provider committed to safety, courtesy, quality, responsiveness, efficiency, and innovation. To receive a complete travel itinerary of starts, stops, and transfers to your destination, call 1-800-RIDE-INFO or visit one of Foothill Transit’s four Transit Stores located in West Covina, Pomona, Puente Hills, and El Monte Station.

