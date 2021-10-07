Mednow Signs Marketing Services Agreement With Sterling Capital Brokers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MNOW), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a Marketing Services Agreement with Sterling Capital Brokers Ltd. (the “Agreement”)(“Sterling”). The Agreement allows Sterling to market Mednow’s digital pharmacy and healthcare platform to its network of 100,000 plan members.

The insurance broker and financial advisor channel is one of many avenues through which Mednow plans to develop its Mednow for Business offering. Through these partnerships, Mednow is creating a way to acquire large groups of patients from employers who are seeking to decrease the cost of benefit plans and improve the wellbeing of their workforce through a digital first and people-centered healthcare platform.

“This is another proud moment for Sterling. 2021 has been a year of searching out and securing partnerships with leading service providers across the country. Mednow’s offering will have a real and positive impact for policyholders and plan members who have come to expect nothing but the best from Sterling as Canada’s premium employee benefits firm,” said John Griffin, President of Sterling.

“As we build our Mednow for Business offering, we will partner with established and reputable brokers such as Sterling. Employers, advisors and plan sponsors are all looking for more value out of unique digital healthcare solutions such as Mednow to its customer base. For Mednow, Sterling will accelerate the addition of benefit plan sponsors on to Mednow’s platform along with the benefits of en masse user base growth,” said Karim Nassar, CEO of Mednow.

More information on Sterling is available at Sterling Capital Brokers Ltd.

Stockhouse Investor Marketing Services

Mednow has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (“Stockhouse”), an arm’s length party to the Company, to provide investor marketing services to the Company. Stockhouse has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

In implementing its comprehensive investor marketing program, Stockhouse will employ a number of different communication methods, including live phone calls and emails. Stockhouse has been engaged by the Company for an initial 12-month period (the “Term”), expiring on July 31, 2022. Other than an initial deposit of $15,000 being the first three months of compensation payable to Stockhouse, Stockhouse will be paid a monthly cash fee of $5,000 during the Term, being an aggregate of $60,000 over the initial 12-month period (inclusive of all costs, disbursements and the deposit), plus applicable taxes. The Company intends pay the fees associated with this arrangement out of its general working capital account.

The Company and Stockhouse act at arm’s length, and Stockhouse has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. Stockhouse has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing the services to the Company.

About Sterling Capital Brokers

Sterling Capital Brokers was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is one of Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firms that specializes in servicing high-growth small-to-medium size businesses. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which enables Sterling to offer rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base. SCB offers clients a single point of contact for all employee benefit queries which allows their clients to get back to growing their business faster.

About Mednow Inc.

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services, as well as doctor home visits, with convenience and through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, and doctor consultations.

To learn more, follow Mednow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, as well as visit www.mednow.ca/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

