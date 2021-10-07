Hilton Brews Up New Food and Beverage Offerings to Meet the Evolving Needs of Travelers

McLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its commitment to providing guests with innovative food and beverage offerings, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced a partnership between its Tempo by Hilton brand and Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind partnership, with Hilton and Bluestone Lane co-creating unique on-property food and beverage experiences together at Tempo by Hilton hotels, showcasing the award-winning Bluestone Lane food and beverage offerings, including coffee, juice and tea and other branded products.

“As we work to continuously enhance our food and beverage programming to deliver delicious culinary offerings focused on premium ingredients, we are thrilled to announce the partnership between Tempo by Hilton and Bluestone Lane,” said Adam Crocini, senior vice president, global head food and beverage brands at Hilton. “This unique collaboration unites two lifestyle brands to enable an elevated on-property food and beverage experience that will meet the evolving needs of today’s guests who are seeking more progressive fare with healthier options.”

Tempo by Hilton, Hilton’s newest lifestyle brand, offers approachable and thoughtfully designed accommodations to help guests relax and recharge. By combining intelligent design and diverse lifestyle partnerships, the brand was curated to serve a growing segment of modern achievers who seek a hotel experience that reflects their ambition. The brand’s guests strive to find a balance in their travel routines between healthy and indulgence, while navigating everything in between along the way.

As Tempo by Hilton’s exclusive provider of premium coffee, espresso and tea products, guests and locals alike will be able to enjoy Bluestone Lane’s beverages at the hotel’s cafés, reinforced by the brand’s renowned approachable service. With a made-to-order menu focused on sophisticated, clean and natural foods, the café will offer a variety of options for every taste bud and dietary need, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Sample dishes include Bluestone Lane’s signature avocado smash, chili egg scramble, grain bowls, wraps and sandwiches. In addition, Bluestone Lane will offer beverage forward programming complemented by small plates and snacks as part of Tempo by Hilton’s evening bar experience, as well as a selection of ready-to-drink coffee beverages, juices and teas for those looking for grab & go options.

“As one of the fastest growing specialty coffee and café brands in the U.S., we look forward to collaborating with Tempo by Hilton and working alongside their food and beverage team on creating a holistic program for hotel guests,” said Nicholas Stone, founder and CEO at Bluestone Lane. “From our high-quality coffee blends to our delicious eats, our food and beverage items are perfect for today’s modern, on-the-go travelers. We are excited to serve our locals while at home or on the road for business or leisure.”

Bluestone Lane owns and operates more than 55 coffee shops and cafés in the U.S. all of which are inspired by Australian independent food and beverage culture which places a strong emphasis on smooth, well-balanced premium coffee, nutritious and fresh food offerings and the power of a welcoming cafe environment to connect and recharge.

With more than a dozen confirmed projects under development, travelers will soon be able to experience Tempo by Hilton in the coming years with recent signings including Tempo Memphis Downtown Union Row, Tempo New York City Manhattan Downtown World Trade Center Area, Tempo Irving Las Colinas, Tempo Seattle Downtown and Tempo Milwaukee Downtown.

To learn more, visit Tempo by Hilton and Bluestone Lane.

About Hilton:

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,600 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 118 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Tempo by Hilton:

Tempo by Hilton is a stylish and contemporary lifestyle hotel brand with more than 10 properties under development. Pioneering a new hospitality category, Tempo by Hilton is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of the ambitious, modern traveler, offering accommodations thoughtfully designed to help guests relax and recharge, including an open lobby concept with dedicated spaces to relax, work and dine, as well as premium culinary options, such as the brand’s signature coffee fuel bar, a casual breakfast cafe and an inviting bar experience. Created to serve a rising class of highly discerning guests committed to personal growth and development, Tempo by Hilton amenities include well-being offerings curated by Thrive Global, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and programs, flexible meeting and working spaces and more. Learn more about the brand at newsroom.hilton.com/tempo and TempobyHilton.com.

About Bluestone Lane:

Bluestone Lane is a New York-born Australian lifestyle and hospitality brand, currently operates 55 premium coffee shops and cafés across the United States. Named as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies based in NYC, Bluestone Lane is best known for introducing the “Flat White” and “Avocado Smash” to the United States. The brand is leading the movement to modernize US coffee culture with its emphasis on the quality of its coffee and menu items and a hyperfocus on offering world-class hospitality experience where they locals, not customers. Bluestone Lane has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. Bluestone Lane also offers a broad suite of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), whole bean coffee, coffee pods, teas, sparkling waters and cold-pressed juices. It was founded to infuse a personal connection into the American cafe experience, making it feel more like personalized daily-ritual, and less like a transaction. When Bluestone Lane’s founder, Nick Stone, moved to the US, he deeply missed the elevated and independent cafe culture found in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Nick founded Bluestone Lane in NYC to fill this void. Visit us at www.bluestonelane.com and on Instagram.