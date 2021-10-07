Orion Group Partners With Commercial HVACR Services Company, Advanced Climate Solutions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group ("Orion") today announced that it has partnered with Advanced Climate Solutions (“ACS”), a leading commercial HVACR services company based in University Park, Illinois. ACS is Orion’s fifth investment in the commercial HVAC industry. Orion is building a national platform by partnering with exceptional family-owned facility services businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapter of growth.

Founded in 2010, ACS offers premier HVACR services to nearly half of the United States, particularly in the Midwest and South. Frankie Costa, who leads Orion’s light commercial HVAC business, will join ACS as a member of the executive team.

“ACS has a rare ability to provide high quality and responsive service across a wide geographic area,” said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion. “This is driven by their exceptional team and relentless focus on delivering for their customers. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with ACS as they continue to grow their footprint and invest in their team.”

“We are excited to partner with Orion because its resources and expertise will help us become a bigger player on the national level,” said Kelly Copeland, owner of ACS. “Orion shares our commitment to client relationships. We’re proud that this partnership will help everyone associated with ACS, from employees to customers.”

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its People First approach, Orion supports its locally managed operations through investments in hiring and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com.

About ACS

ACS is quickly becoming one of the premier commercial heating, air conditioning, ventilation, and critical refrigeration service providers in the United States. Founded by a field technician with National Account experience, ACS currently service thousands of commercial sites throughout Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. With its expanding geographic reach, ACS is ready to provide your company with expert comprehensive service throughout our current markets as well as expansion into new areas of coverage.