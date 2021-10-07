Tetrate Announces General Availability of Tetrate Istio Subscription and Tetrate Service Bridge in AWS Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetrate, the enterprise service mesh company started by Istio founders to manage the complexity of modern, hybrid cloud application infrastructure, announced the availability of its Tetrate Istio Subscription (TIS) and flagship Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB) products in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors and their Consulting Partners to sell their solutions to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers. AWS Marketplace makes it easy to find, buy, deploy, and manage software solutions that run on AWS.

This new, global availability enables seamless procurement and deployment of enterprise-grade Istio for customers. The automated and accelerated purchasing process for Tetrate’s TIS and TSB products in AWS Marketplace ensures fast time-to-value for customers leveraging Tetrate solutions to gain an additional layer of security, business agility, and business continuity across their applications on AWS and hybrid environments.

“Customers have told us that, in their application modernization and migration-to-cloud journey, application network security and observability across the various components of their applications running in containers and virtual machines, whether in their data center or in the AWS cloud, are very important,” said Deepak Singh, VP, Compute Services, AWS. “Tetrate Service Bridge and Tetrate Istio Subscription are now available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to connect, secure, and manage applications across clusters, the AWS Cloud, and data centers. This will speed the application modernization and migration-to-cloud journeys of AWS customers.”

TIS offers enterprise support for Istio, one of the most widely deployed service meshes available. That support comes from founders and maintainers of Istio and Envoy. With AWS Marketplace availability, customers get vetted builds of upstream Istio with predictable service mesh lifecycle management plus help from the world’s foremost experts to adopt service mesh efficiently and safely. TIS is supported for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon EKS Anywhere to simplify the creation, deployment and operation of modern application infrastructure.

TSB is a comprehensive application connectivity platform that provides enterprises a unified and consistent way to secure and manage services and traditional workloads across complex, heterogeneous deployment environments.

Availability in AWS Marketplace builds upon recent announcements from Tetrate: TIS’s support for AWS Cloud Map and TSB’s launches for AWS App Mesh, Amazon EKS Distro, Amazon Elastic Container Service Anywhere, and Amazon EKS Anywhere.

FICO, Department of Defense among customers and partners using Tetrate products

“Tetrate, via Istio and their platform, has enabled end-to-end encryption and PCI compliance for our Amazon EKS workloads and also helped improve our operational efficiency,” said Jeet Kaul, VP Engineering, FICO.

“We partnered with Tetrate to help secure and smoothly operate Platform One with Istio. Platform One works with the most critical systems across the DoD. The Tetrate team has provided world-class expertise, trained our team members, reviewed our platform architecture and configurations, and helped with debugging and upgrades. We’re getting excellent production support for running our platform smoothly, and we rely on them and their platform for a critical layer of our stack,” said Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer, U.S. Air Force.

About Tetrate

Started by Istio founders to reimagine application networking, Tetrate is an enterprise service mesh company managing the complexity of modern, hybrid cloud application infrastructure. Its flagship product, Tetrate Service Bridge, provides an edge-to-workload application connectivity platform to deliver business continuity, agility, and security for enterprises on the journey from traditional monoliths to the cloud. Customers get consistent, baked-in observability, runtime security and traffic management in any environment. Tetrate remains a top contributor to the open-source projects Istio and Envoy Proxy. Find out more at www.tetrate.io.