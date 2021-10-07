Attentive Partners with Authentic Brands Group and SPARC to Power Mobile Commerce and Conversations via SMS for Shoppers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive, the most comprehensive text message marketing solution, today announced a partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand owner, marketing, and entertainment company, and SPARC, a leading retail enterprise, to offer shoppers mobile commerce and unique shopping experiences via SMS. Customers will be able to subscribe to SMS programs, powered by Attentive, that grant access to personalized interactions with their favorite brands.

“ With the acceleration of e-commerce, including increasingly more purchases made on mobile, brands must innovate to keep pace with the shifting expectations of consumers,” said Brian Long, CEO and Co-founder, Attentive. “ We are excited to power ABG’s mobile commerce to help the business evolve in new ways that will remove friction in the customer journey and simplify the brand to consumer communication.”

Shoppers can currently sign up for SMS via the desktop and mobile websites for key ABG brands including Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand, Juicy Couture, and Nautica, with more brands planned to roll out in the coming months. Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand are already seeing successful results with each brand signing up over 200K SMS subscribers. Brooks Brothers has also delivered 152x ROI on its text message marketing program since launching with Attentive.

“ With our focus on delivering digital innovation and customer satisfaction, ABG continues to seek partnerships that empower our e-commerce platform for seamless shopping experiences,” said Adam Kronengold, Chief Digital Officer, ABG. “ Through the Attentive partnership we are able to connect with consumers in a new personalized channel, nurture one-to-one customer relationships, and increase brand loyalty.”

" We’re excited to partner with Attentive to bring our shoppers an exceptional shopping experience. Based on the results we’ve seen with Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand, we’re confident Attentive can accelerate our e-commerce and increase brand loyalty across SPARC’s brands," said Mike Dupuis, Chief Digital Officer, SPARC.

Text message marketing programs are personalized by brand. Subscribers can expect to receive promotional and exclusive offers, personalized texts based on preferences and behavior, and two-way conversational messages in real-time.

“ Attentive is committed to helping brands meet their consumers where they are in the mobile age,” said Ryan Briggs, Head of Growth Partnerships, Attentive. “ We’re thrilled to help lead digital transformation for these beloved brands and drive incremental revenue and ROI, making significant impacts on the customer relationship.”

About Attentive

Attentive® is the most comprehensive text message marketing solution, driving 20.5% of total online revenue for businesses by creating thoughtful SMS experiences. Using real-time behavioral data, Attentive automatically sends engaging text messages to each subscriber at every step of the customer lifecycle. Over 4,000 leading businesses like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, Rebecca Minkoff, Steve Madden, and more rely on Attentive and see strong performance, like 30%+ click-through rates and 25x+ ROI.

To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit Attentivemobile.com

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 6,300* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

About SPARC Group

SPARC Group LLC (SPARC) is a global enterprise which designs, sources, manufactures, distributes, and markets apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids. A full-service retail operator, SPARC delivers product and commerce innovation through a multi-brand platform which supports 4,280-plus retail doors and shop-in-shops, robust eCommerce, and leading wholesale accounts in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. As the dedicated operating partner for Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Forever 21, and Lucky Brand, SPARC supports approximately $8.6 billion in global retail sales annually.