Amentum Awarded $1.3B Customs and Border Protection Contract

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 28, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) awarded Amentum, under its legacy company DynCorp International, a contract to provide National Aviation Maintenance and Logistics Services. This hybrid Firm Fixed Price (FFP), Cost Plus Incentive Fee (CPIF) and Cost Reimbursables contract is estimated at more than $1.3 billion and consists of a base year plus nine option years and a three-month extension option. Start of performance began on October 1, 2021.

Amentum will provide aircraft maintenance and logistics support services for CBP’s diverse fleet of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft to ensure that the government has the numbers and types of properly configured aircraft available to meet operational commitments. CBP’s aviation assets consist of approximately 211 aircraft at multiple locations in the Western hemisphere. The fleet is a mix of military and non-military, fixed- and rotary-wing, single- and multi-engine aircraft, including some modified and equipped with state-of-the-art, highly sophisticated sensor equipment.

“We are delighted with this opportunity to serve Customs and Border Protection,” said Joe Dunaway, President of Amentum’s Aviation Business Unit. “Amentum is 100 percent committed to the protection of our U.S. borders by providing the highest quality aviation maintenance service.”

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.