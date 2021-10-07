Greenleaf Foods Inks Deal with Whole Foods Market to Become Exclusive Plant-Based Chicken Provider for All North American Prepared Foods Departments

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”), is now the exclusive un-breaded, plant-based chicken provider for all Whole Foods Market prepared foods departments across North America. Whole Foods Market will be the first national retailer to offer Lightlife’s newest plant-based chicken product—an un-breaded, whole-muscle, plant-based chicken made from pea protein that’s versatile for a variety of recipes—at over 500 prepared foods departments in the United States and Canada.

“Whole Foods is known for its high-quality, nutritious and convenient meal options, and we are excited to work with and launch this innovation to satisfy their customers. This unique, versatile design is the result of collaboration with the Whole Foods Market’s culinary team that has a taste, color and pull-apart texture that delivers on chicken experience,” said Jitendra Sagili, Chief Research, Development and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken is now available in the prepared foods department of Whole Foods Market store and will be used in a variety of recipes across its popular hot bar, cold salad bar, and grab-and-go offerings. This news comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this quarter that Lightlife introduced breaded plant-based chicken tenders and fillets in retail stores, the first breaded plant-based chicken designed to be sold alongside fresh meat at grocers.

“Chicken is the most popular animal protein in the U.S. because it can be used in a wide variety of different dishes,” said Tommy McDonald, Executive Chef of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “This product performs well in hot or cold food applications, and one of my favorite dishes is the new Whole Foods Market Classic Vegan-Chicken Salad.”

With more than 50 plant-based items across its Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios – including plant-based burgers, sausages, pepperoni, and cheese – Greenleaf Foods is well-positioned to provide Whole Foods Market customers with a variety of delicious plant-based options in the years to come.

“Lightlife’s Plant-Based Chicken is a great product to add to our portfolio,” said Chef Amy Eubanks, Principal Program Manager of Global Culinary Development at Whole Foods Market. “It’s super tasty and works great as an alternative for chicken. I’m looking forward to the bright future we have with Greenleaf Foods and the innovations they have on the horizon.”

For recipe ideas and to find a store near you that sells Lightlife and Field Roast products, visit Lightlife.com and FieldRoast.com.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).