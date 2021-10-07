Safety Vision Partners with Buncombe County Schools for Stop Arm Violations Support

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safety Vision is proud to continue their successful 2-year partnership with Buncombe County Public School (BCS) Transportation Department in Asheville, North Carolina to deploy mobile video surveillance systems on all 240 district buses.

According to David Rhoney, Director of Transportation for the district, Safety Vision has helped him realize his goal to outfit and upgrade every camera system in their fleet. Mr. Rhoney shared that, “I wanted to make sure that the money spent would go to the system that would provide the best, most cost-effective, most user-friendly, product and company on the market. That choice was clearly Safety Vision and the camera system that we have purchased and are in the process of having installed on every bus in our fleet.”

Over the last 2 years, Mr. Rhoney witnessed firsthand the technology and customer service behind all Safety Vision products. He said that this experience made it, “…an easy decision to continue to partner with Safety Vision to ensure the safety of our students and bus drivers.” And that the Safety Vision product, “…has surpassed my hopes for stop arm violations support.”

Safety Vision North Carolina Account Executive, Frank Bowden summarized that, “Safety Vision is proud to work with districts like BCS in the state who are committed to equipping their bus fleets with camera systems in order to deter stop arm violations and save lives.”

Most recent 2019 statistics1 reported 95,494 illegal school bus passes in one day observed from the 39 reporting states. These violations present an entirely avoidable risk to students. Safety Vision is dedicated to developing surveillance camera systems that help school districts like Buncombe County protect the lives of students and provide parents peace of mind knowing that their safety is the highest priority.

