Yahoo and Tubi Partner to Streamline CTV Planning & Buying

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo today announced the expansion of its partnership with Tubi, FOX Entertainment’s breakthrough ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, bringing incremental efficiencies to the planning and buying of connected TV (CTV). Building on Yahoo and Tubi’s supply-side (SSP) relationship, the expansion offers Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP) advertisers direct access to Tubi’s unmatched AVOD content library, making it easier to plan and buy CTV.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in streaming throughout the past year - with ad-supported content, in particular, generating incredible growth,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer of Yahoo. “With the future in mind, our partnership with Tubi gives CTV buyers the tools, inventory, and audiences necessary to execute successful and strategic CTV campaigns and drive meaningful growth.”

Yahoo DSP customers will now have a direct connection to Tubi’s streaming inventory, providing CTV buyers more competitive auction efficiency, advertiser-specific private deal capabilities such as programmatic guaranteed, advanced reporting capabilities, and increased transparency across Tubi buys.

The partnership takes advantage of Yahoo’s unified advertising technology stack, which facilitates both buy and sell-side capabilities as well as an exchange -- all tightly integrated to work better together. As an end-to-end, full-stack technology partner, Yahoo can uniquely support publishers and advertisers in unlocking the full value of their content and marketing, while putting consumer experiences first.

Tubi’s premium entertainment content reaches audiences everywhere - streaming free, ad-supported media in a hyper-personalized environment across over 25 platforms and devices. Tubi continues to be a top partner for advertisers using Yahoo to activate their streaming and premium programming. With this expanded partnership, Tubi and Yahoo are well-positioned to support CTV advertisers’ Upfront campaigns on Tubi for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“As consumers continue to shift viewership to streaming, partnering with demand-side platforms like Yahoo will enable advertisers to buy Tubi inventory more effectively, while maximizing campaign performance across their preferred buying mode,” said Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer of Tubi. “We are proud to empower advertisers with these capabilities and deliver valuable connections with our in-demand audiences.”

“The acceleration of CTV introduces greater flexibility into the way advertisers buy streaming media and deliver audience engagement,” said Lisa Herdman, SVP/Executive Director of Strategic Investment at RPA. "It’s great to see companies like Tubi and Yahoo come together, enabling us to reach engaged audiences at scale as part of our omnichannel campaigns.”

“CTV viewership surged over the last year, driven by evolving consumer behavior and the demand for streaming inventory,” said Jacob Lustig, VP, Media Innovation & Analytics at Klick Health. “As we work to meet our life sciences clients' audiences wherever they are, partners like Tubi and Yahoo are able to connect our CTV spend to other mediums, giving us more holistic omnichannel planning and insights.”

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to what they love—from finance and sports, to shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service with movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. The service is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.