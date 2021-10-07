Mountain West Farm Bureau Upgrades Majesco Policy for P&C to Majesco CloudInsurer®

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that long-term customer, Mountain West Farm Bureau, upgraded Majesco Policy for P&C to Majesco CloudInsurer®, a move that will improve operational effectiveness and decrease infrastructure costs. This move reflects the consistent move of existing Majesco customers to the Cloud. Like others who have made this shift, Mountain West hopes to leverage this upgrade to optimize their operations while enabling the company to take advantage of automatic monthly upgrades for software, rate, rules, and forms, and more on CloudInsurer®.

Founded in 1948, Mountain West Farm Bureau is a regional multi-line property & casualty insurance company, serving the needs of individuals, families, farms and ranches, and businesses throughout Wyoming and Montana. Mountain West employs just over 200 individuals, with more than 120 people operating from their home office in Laramie, Wyoming. They have approximately 50 claims field representatives assisting their clients across Wyoming and Montana, and less than 30 IT professionals working from both the home office, as well as remote locations across Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, New Mexico, and Utah. The organization has more than 100 contracted agents located throughout Wyoming and Montana and is committed to providing financial peace of mind to customers with competitive, quality products and services.

“ We take pride in our work and challenge ourselves to be proactive and continually improve the delivery and quality of our products and services to our customers,” says Tim Hays, Vice President of Information Technology at Mountain West Farm Bureau. “ Our strategic relationship with Majesco has enabled our business transformation and our move to Majesco CloundInsurer® will continue our transformation by enabling us to focus on our operations, while keeping us at the leading edge to meet the ever-changing market and customer demands. This transition to the cloud has improved efficiencies and helped improve the ROI of our investment with Majesco. We look forward to the future with Majesco.”

As the industry continues to change and adapt to new market demands, insurers recognize they must keep pace to enable growth and remain competitive. Migrating to the cloud is a critical step in truly becoming digital and can help organizations engage with customers, bring products to market faster and capture rapidly unfolding market opportunities. Majesco CloudInsurer® is the industry chosen platform that is built to handle key business applications and services to match the reality of the changing market and increasing demands of customers. Over 65% of Majesco’s customers are on the cloud, making it the dominant deployment option.

“ We’re thrilled with the successful cloud migration for Mountain West Farm Bureau and the opportunities ahead for them as a result of this transition,” says Prateek Kumar, EVP of Sales at Majesco. “ Majesco CloudInsurer® has been at the forefront of the transition to cloud since the beginning, providing cutting-edge capabilities that increase flexibility, greater service and a modern insurance experience for our customers like Mountain West Farm Bureau. As a recognized market leader, we’ve built a reputation on helping organizations transform business operations to better meet the needs of today’s digitally-charged customer.”

Our technology, expertise and leadership help insurers innovate and connect to build the future of their business. With over 825 successful implementations and over 65% of our customers on Cloud with Majesco platform solutions, together we have an amazing track record of innovation and real-world results. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.