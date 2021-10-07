Bank of Sun Prairie Partners with 360 View to Empower Their Customer Relationship-Focused Culture

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360 View, a provider of customer relationship management software specifically for financial institutions, announced today its new partnership with Bank of Sun Prairie, a $490 million asset community bank in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, to implement their popular CRM growth platform.

Motivated by an internal culture more and more attune to customer conversations and the many ways the bank can help customers, Bank of Sun Prairie knew it was time to add the right digital tools to support and expand this focus. They will be implementing 360 View’s base CRM and their Marketing Automation Module. Working together the platform will bring accurate and pertinent relationship information to the customer point of contact and bring the ability to scale the personalization.

John Loeffler, Senior Vice-President, Retail Banking indicates they took their time in identifying the best fit in a CRM partner, and 360 View being specifically developed for financial institutions was a big plus along with their experience integrating with Bank of Sun Prairie’s core provider. “360 really had it all for us,” Loeffler explains, “ . . . and the marketing automation . . . was a pretty significant edge (over) the competitors.” He emphasizes that their application of the CRM truly is about relationship, “it really is all about relationships and getting to know your customers . . . and it’s not about product pushing, it’s about education and customizing our conversations to (customers).”

As a vendor, 360 View prides itself in the long-term partnership model. Joyce Colin, National Sales Representative with 360 View, offers, “We refer to our platform as the growth platform because our tools fuel growth in the organization, but also because we are committed to grow with our business partners, offering our services all along the way.” Colin says that includes guidance during implementation and ongoing professional services as a bank grows and changes. Bill Niebuhr, Vice President, Risk, Sales & Training Manager, at Bank of Sun Prairie explains, “I go through a large number of software installations in my role at the bank here and work with a lot of vendors. I really like (360 View’s) approach . . . the flexibility to do many things to adjust the system to fit our needs and how they take us through those situations one at a time to have us think about it, practice it, (and) show what we’ve done. It has . . . set us up for success in what we are trying to do.”

Loeffler is confident in the new partnership with 360 View and what it will add to an already successful history. He explains, “We are at a place now that we are having more proactive conversations with our customers, and we need to be able to document that; we need to be able to show our customers the entirety of what the bank can offer. I’m pretty excited to have (that information) at our fingertips.” With four branches all in Dane County, Bank of Sun Prairie says they understand what it means to serve individuals, families, and businesses in their local community. They boast highly competitive rates along with quick decisions made locally for their customers.

https://www.360view.com/

https://www.bankofsunprairie.com/

About Bank of Sun Prairie

Bank of Sun Prairie has been operating continuously in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin since 1897. Now with four branches throughout Dane County, the bank is a $492.7 million asset institution that invites customers to experience “The Right Balance,” a community centered focus along side innovative banking solutions.

About 360 View

360 View is the CRM platform developed for banks and credit unions, providing all the tools necessary to maximize their team’s performance. The solution goes beyond CRM, allowing the user to automate marketing campaigns, use analytics to capitalize on cross-sell opportunities, gain insight into customer profitability, and track goals and incentives, all while providing richer relational experiences that are personalized to every customer’s unique needs. 360 View was developed by bankers specifically for financial institutions and is celebrating 20 years of serving the financial industry. 360 View was recently named in the Top 10 Customer Experience Solution Providers by Banking CIO Outlook.