LifeWorks brings mental health and wellbeing support to millions of Microsoft Teams users

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeWorks, a global leader in digital and in-person wellbeing solutions, announced today that its total wellbeing platform is now available in the Teams App Marketplace for seamless integration into Microsoft Teams. This follows an announcement made earlier this year about the collaboration. The LifeWorks solution is the first and only combined employee and family assistance program (EFAP) and total wellbeing platform available in Teams as an app.

Key features include:

Users can now use the recognition feature to thank, spotlight or positively shout-out their colleagues, a feel-good feature that boosts mental health and workplace culture.

Users can quickly and easily get support from their EFAP and other services that can help them address immediate concerns or for proactive long-term personal growth.

Users can also initiate health assessments that will identify areas of their health and wellbeing to target right away for quick and meaningful improvements.

The app serves wellbeing resources and challenges expertly designed to help users create sustainable habits for good mental health and wellbeing.

Together, these features of the LifeWorks app in Teams empower users to take needed wellness breaks and establish healthy habits, all while staying connected to their coworkers – an essential part of building workplace culture and maintaining social wellbeing. It brings total wellbeing even closer to people while they are working.

Comments from Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, LifeWorks:

“ Integrating LifeWorks EFAP and total wellbeing platform into Microsoft Teams is a big win for thousands of organizations and millions of people worldwide. Customers with the LifeWorks wellbeing platform and Teams have the right ingredients in place to prioritize people’s health and wellbeing, which improves their lives at home and work.”

Comments from Jason Brommet, modern work and security business group lead, Microsoft Canada:

“ Microsoft Teams brings together everything employees and organizations need in one place – communication, collaboration and information. Since the modern workplace became remote and hybrid, the demand for the right technology solutions to keep employees engaged and informed has never been greater. Wellbeing resources, such as LifeWorks, are integral to supporting employees. Bringing this to life directly in Teams empowers employees to access the services they need directly in the flow of their day.”

Integration with Teams helps keep mental health top of mind and a part of people’s daily routine, leading to healthy resilience and wellbeing for all.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

