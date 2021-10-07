Logility Partners with ArcherGrey to strengthen consulting and tech solutions.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has partnered with ArcherGrey to strengthen consulting and technology solutions for its customers.

“ArcherGrey is well acquainted with our customer profile and understands the importance put on the business process around supply chain execution,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “They also align with both ours and our customers’ high standards when it comes to traceability, corporate responsibility and vendor management – so they are a natural fit.”

The partnership will support the evolving needs of customers in a rapidly changing supply chain environment. ArcherGrey will be tasked with identifying and consulting with key Logility customers to solve for these new challenges and enabling a longer-term competitive strategy by combining their talent with the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform.

“Our experience in consulting with companies to better navigate today’s supply chain challenges coupled with our understanding of today’s evolving technological landscape further strengthens the value Logility brings to its customers,” said Jack Schroeder, CEO, ArcherGrey.

About ArcherGrey

ArcherGrey’s comprehensive PLM service offering spans a system’s complete lifecycle, from initial strategy and planning to selection, implementation, upgrades, enhancements, and finally retirement.

Possessing a core Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Supply Chain competency, our professional services organization is one of the largest dedicated implementation practices in North America made up of proven certified consultants.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

