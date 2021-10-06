SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. Continues a Tradition of Giving for Families Affected by California Wildfires

ANTIOCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. announced today it will continue its relief campaign to the children affected by the recent wildfires in Northern California with a toy giveaway.

“Last year's costume giveaway was received with an overwhelming amount of gratitude,” said Gregg Clifford, President and CEO of SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. “With these two devastating fires, and the country still feeling the effects of the COVID pandemic, we were compelled to continue that tradition of giving and show our support for families in need. Our hope is that our toy giveaway will provide a sense of relief and sunshine through these difficult experiences and brighten their holiday season.”

The giveaway is designed to allow families that have been affected by these two wildfires to still experience the joy of the holidays without having to worry about the costs associated with purchasing gifts. For children especially, the effects of being displaced by a wildfire can be traumatic, and the giveaway is an opportunity to restore some normalcy to their lives.

If your family has been permanently displaced, or your home has been red-tagged by a city or county as unsafe to occupy as a result of any of the recent Caldor or Dixie fires, please visit the SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. website at (www.sunpoint.us) and click on the toy giveaway link and fill in the information.

You will be contacted directly so that packages can be delivered to your children. We are also hoping to create a collage of all the children having fun this holiday season and encourage all children to snap photos of their toy, post throughout social media, and tag SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. – there is a place on the form to let us know if you would like your child/children included in the collage.

