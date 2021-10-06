Invacare Announced Sponsorship Agreement With Coach Rob Mendez

ELYRIA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is pleased to announce its sponsorship agreement with Rob Mendez, the inspirational high school football coach and 2019 ESPY winner of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Mendez, who was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, which left him without arms or legs, didn’t allow his differences to limit his opportunities.

Mendez developed a passion for football by playing Madden video games, using his chin and collarbone to manage the controller. He later worked for years as an assistant football coach at various schools, with a dream of one day becoming a head coach. In 2018, he was finally given the opportunity, leading the Bay Area Prospect High’s junior varsity team to an incredible 8-2 season and championship game appearance.

“We are proud to have Coach Rob Mendez represent Invacare. His courage, perseverance, and positive attitude drive us every day in Making Life’s Experiences Possible® for all of our end users,” said Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Invacare.

Mendez is mobile because of his Invacare® Storm Series® Torque™ power wheelchair equipped with Adaptive Switch Labs (ASL) technology. His inspirational saying, “WHO SAYS I CAN’T,” echoes the Invacare theme of Yes, you can®. Learn more about his inspirational story at: https://bit.ly/IVCMendez

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.