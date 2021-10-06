Bright HealthCare Partners With John Muir Health and Hill Physicians to Offer Affordable ACA Health Plan Options to Residents of Contra Costa County in 2022

CONTRA COSTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright HealthCare1 announced today that it will offer affordable health plan options through Covered California’s state-based exchange to individuals residing in Contra Costa County. These new health plan options are available for renewing customers to purchase starting October 1, 20212, and will be effective as early as January 1, 2022. Bright HealthCare will be the first carrier added to Covered California’s exchange in six years. Today, more than 1.6 million Californians3 are enrolled in health plans through Covered California, representing a significant future growth opportunity for Bright HealthCare.

Bright HealthCare entered into partnerships with John Muir Health, a local nonprofit integrated system of hospitals, outpatient facilities and providers, and Hill Physicians, the state’s largest network of independent physicians, to provide high quality care to Contra Costa residents. Through this agreement, Contra Costa consumers enrolled in Bright HealthCare plans will have access to John Muir Health’s more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, two acute care hospitals, Behavioral Health Center and outpatient care centers in addition to 1,370 primary care and specialty physicians who are affiliated with Hill Physicians.

“ With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more important time to make sure families and individuals have access to high quality, convenient and affordable health care. We’re excited to partner with Bright HealthCare to give consumers a competitively priced option to access John Muir Health’s highly-skilled providers who listen, explain and work together as a team, and state-of-the art facilities when they need it,” said Cal Knight, President and CEO of John Muir Health.

In addition to offering low- or no-cost premium plans, Bright HealthCare is providing consumers with access to tools and services that make getting care easier. Benefits include mental health coverage, care through telehealth visits, prescription coverage and more.

“ By partnering with John Muir Health and Hill Physicians we are able to offer attractive plans for consumers looking for both great health care and great value. Our consumer-friendly plans provide access to the region’s top-rated providers and facilities and an integrated service model that supports not only a consumer’s health and well-being but also their pocketbook,” said Shawn Dewers, Bright HealthCare California president.

As part of its launch in California, Bright HealthCare is introducing the Brighter Communities Fund, a grant program that works directly with local health care partners to provide financial and non-financial support to reduce health inequities, improve health outcomes and support members and the communities they call home.

Covered California enrollees renewing or changing health plans for 2022 can do so from October 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021. The Open Enrollment Period for new enrollees starts on November 1, 2021 and runs through January 31, 2022. Consumers who enroll by December 15th will be eligible for coverage starting January 1, 2022. More information on plan options is available at https://www.coveredca.com/.

“ We are excited to partner with Bright HealthCare to make health care more accessible to those individuals and families in Contra Costa County who need coverage,” says David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians. “ This partnership allows us to better serve the diverse needs of Contra Costa residents.”

Bright HealthCare will also be offering Medicare Advantage plans to over 5,665,000 Medicare-eligible individuals in California in 24 counties during Medicare's annual enrollment period from October 15 through December 7 for coverage beginning January 1, 2022. These plans will be offered through Brand New Day4 and Central Health Plan, both of which are Bright HealthCare companies.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTHCARE

Bright HealthCare delivers health care benefits to over 663,000 consumers across 14 states and 99 markets through its various lines of business which include Individual and Family, Medicare Advantage, and Employer health plans. Bright HealthCare also participates in a number of specialized plans, including Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans which are designed to exclusively serve individuals with severe or disabling chronic conditions. Bright HealthCare leverages its intelligent operating system and proprietary DocSquadTM solutions to produce better outcomes and reduce costs. Bright HealthCare is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG). For more details about Bright HealthCare plans, visit www.brighthealthcare.com.

ABOUT JOHN MUIR HEALTH

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, nonprofit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,200 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.

Follow JMH

ABOUT HILL PARTNERS

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

1 Universal Care, Inc. is a full-service Knox Keene-licensed company operating in California under the DBA Bright HealthCare. Bright HealthCare is the health plan business division of Bright Health Group, Inc.

2 Bright HealthCare’s Qualified Health Plan offerings will be available to the general public for purchase beginning November 1, 2021, as part of California’s annual Open Enrollment Period.

3 https://www.coveredca.com/newsroom/news-releases/2021/07/28/covered-california-announces-2022-plans-full-year-of-american-rescue-plan-benefits-more-consumer-choice-and-low-rate-change/

4 Universal Care, Inc. is a full-service Knox Keene-licensed company operating its Medicare Advantage business under the DBA “Brand New Day.”