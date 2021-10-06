Dorsey Recognized Again as a 2021 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace

Dorsey has been recognized as a 2021 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. (Logo: Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption)

Dorsey has been recognized as a 2021 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. (Logo: Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, in its annual Adoption-Friendly Workplace survey, has recognized the Firm, again, as a 2021 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace. The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is America’s only nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding homes for children in foster care.

For the 15th year, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has compiled an annual list of the top 100 adoption-friendly workplaces. The 2021 list includes a diverse group of organizations representing 22 industries. On average, employers that completed the survey offer $10,961 in financial reimbursement, which is up 7.9% from 2020. The average amount of paid leave is 7.69 weeks, holding steady from last year’s average.

View the complete 2021 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list and other adoption resources for employers at www.davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.