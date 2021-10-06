It’s On! Registration Opens for 2022 ACI Convention

The 2022 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Convention will be held in-person January 31-February 5, 2022 at Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The event is the top business-to-business event for the global cleaning product supply chain. (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two words describe the 2022 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Annual Meeting and Industry Convention: “It’s on!”

Registration for the global cleaning product supply chain’s top business-to-business event is now open on the ACI website. The event will take place at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida January 31-February 5, 2022.

“There is pent up demand across the cleaning products industry to get back together and do business with customers, suppliers and colleagues in one place, at one time,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “The theme of our 2022 Convention, ‘Uniting for a Cleaner World,’ succinctly captures our desire to effectively and efficiently bring the supply chain together under one roof for sales, marketing, R&D and strategic planning for the industry at-large.”

The ACI Convention provides an exclusive forum for business-to-business meetings among cleaning product manufacturers, chemical producers, chemical distributors and packaging suppliers. Convention Week features high-level executive programs, panel discussion, policy briefings, meetings of ACI’s expert standing committees and can’t-miss networking events.

The safety of all attendees is paramount to ACI. The Convention will follow all applicable local and state health recommendations in place at the time of the event.

Companies that are eligible to join ACI must be members of the association to attend the Convention. Membership inquiries can be directed to Membership@cleaninginstitute.org.

The ACI Convention offers a multitude of sponsorship opportunities for interested companies. For more information or questions about the Convention, please contact Meetings@cleaninginstitute.org.

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.