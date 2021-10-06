Macy’s Helps Shoppers Get Ready for the Holidays With New Brands and Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate, one-stop gift destination, makes holiday shopping easier than ever with an expert selection of thoughtfully curated gifts from the best brands at amazing prices. From new traditions to the gifts that’ll make them all kinds of giddy, find joy in every moment with many ways to shop, ship and pay throughout the holiday season. Love what you give and discover what’s new for the holidays at macys.com.

Urban Decay Marvel Studios’ Eternals Collection

Inspire greatness and have it all with this limited-edition Urban Decay Marvel Studios' Eternals Collection. This collection allows you to create endless cosmic looks with 15 velvety, ultra-blendable shades in the eyeshadow palette. The four vegan eyeliner pencils go on ultra-creamy for long-lasting, waterproof color with a shimmery finish. Spotlight your cheekbones and face with two golden, vegan highlighter powders. Top it off with creamy, pigmented vegan lipsticks.

Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark™

Every moment becomes a frame. Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark™ cherishes the fleeting little moments and the milestones by marrying the quality of beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced De Beers Forevermark diamonds with trending designs exclusively in 14 karat gold. Featuring diamond jewelry for any occasion, capture every moment with natural diamond jewelry.

MAC Aute Cuture Starring Rosalia

Get a taste of Rosalía's effortlessly haute style! The Spanish singer-songwriter and international icon co-created an on-trend color collection full of fashion, flavor, and flair. Spice up your look with pop-star-worthy shades that are as boldly sensual as they are effortlessly haute. The Aute Cuture collection features beauty for face, eyes, nails, and lips.

Macy’s “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” Campaign

Macy’s, in partnership with Clothes4Souls, invites customers to help those in need by purchasing a coat as part of Macy’s "Buy a Coat and We'll Donate One" campaign. On Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, for every eligible coat purchased in-store or online, Macy’s will donate a brand-new coat, up to 20,000 coats, to Clothes4Souls- a division of Soles4Souls- to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter. Learn more at macys.com/macysgives.

Discover Amazing Products with Macy’s Live Shopping

Explore the latest trends, discover new products, and share special finds with friends and family with Macy’s Live, an all-new live shopping experience. During the weekly live shopping events, customers will be able to interact with hosts and Macy’s Stylists via chat, view featured product in more detail, enjoy real-time reviews and recommendations, plus shop for their favorite items in an engaging and entertaining interactive environment. Following the broadcasts, each show will be archived to watch and shop on-demand. Available to view on macys.com/MacysLive, each show will have a focused theme including fall and holiday apparel, shoes and accessories, beauty, gifts, toys, home products plus other featured categories.

Seamlessly Shop Anywhere with Macy’s All New Mobile App

Macy’s mobile app is our customers ultimate one-stop shopping companion. Helping to unlock an enhanced shopping experience in-store, at home and on the go, the Macy’s app features an all-new design and navigation. The award-winning app enables customers to curate their personal style, navigate stores, shop Macy’s product assortment, build favorite item lists, seamlessly checkout, manage rewards and account details, and much more. With location services enabled, the Macy’s app becomes an even more useful tool to shop for the perfect items on wish lists. App customers can take advantage of automatic store features which allows the app to seamlessly customize the user’s experience to their local Macy’s store. This includes immediate access to Price Check, Store Maps, along with product availability, buy online, pickup in store and curbside pickup. When push notifications are enabled customers will be notified of the latest deals, product launches and app exclusives. The new app features better product filters, personalized recommendations, access to lists and favorites, a new in-store frictionless return process, and more! With the new and improved Macy’s app, mobile shopping has never been easier or more fun. The revamped Macy’s app launches on October 15 for iOS and Android devices.

Enjoy Enhanced Shopping Experiences

Sustainability for Good

Discover and shop independently certified earth-friendly brands and products across categories with a new sustainability shopping experience at macys.com/s/sustainability/. This one-stop shop featuring a full range of environmentally conscious products allows customers to find products that have been independently certified as responsibly made or packaged.

Macy’s Fragrance Finder

As the fragrance destination, Macy’s knows a thing or two about the perfect scent. With an unparalleled selection of the best fragrances to choose from, discovery is now just a few clicks away. For online shoppers, Macy’s has the perfect tool to help discover a scent to gift or to keep with the launch of Macy’s Fragrance Finder. Removing confusion and uncertainty from the digital shopping experience, the Macy’s Fragrance Finder tool available at macys.com/fragrancedestination, allows customers to curate a personal pool of recommendations based on their preferences and desired scent profiles, creating a simpler way to discover their new favorites. With Macy’s Fragrance Finder shoppers can learn more about scent families, ingredients, and other fragrance attributes in a deeply immersive visual experience.

See Your Space IRL (In Real Life) – 3D Room Planning Expansion

Shopping for new home furnishings just got easier with the expansion of Macy’s 3D Room planning service, powered by Marxent. Designed to take the guesswork out of room design, the 3D room planner allows customers to virtually see their preferred furniture and home furnishings in a custom-built room created to mirror their exact living space. This helpful tool gives customers the confidence they need to make these important purchases. The in-store 3D design service room can be initiated by any customer in-store by partnering with a specially trained furniture sales colleague or from home via virtual consultation. Or consumers can use the "view in my room" augmented reality feature available in the Macy’s app to see and virtually trial more than 13,000 furniture products at home via their mobile device. The “See Your Space IRL” room design tool is available at more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide and on macys.com.

Easily Pay with PayPal or Venmo

After finding all the perfect items on your list, paying for purchases in-store is now more convenient with the addition of PayPal and Venmo as contactless payment options. All Macy’s stores nationwide are now enabled to accept these two contactless payment options. To pay at the register, customer can open their PayPal or Venmo apps, select scan or show to pay to display a QR code that Macy’s sales colleagues will scan to complete the transaction. It’s easy, secure, and contactless!

Features That Never Go Out of Style

Klarna Installment Payments

After selecting the perfect gifts for everyone on their list, Klarna’s buy now, pay later offering gives customers more payment flexibility, with the ability to elect to pay for their purchases in four equal, interest-free installments at online checkout.

Purchasing and Shipping Options

For customers making a list and checking it twice, Macy’s has flexible shipping options to fit all deadlines. Macy’s contact-free curbside pickup is a quick and convenient way to pick up the perfect gift for the holidays. Customers can also buy online and pickup at their local store, offering access to product at any Macy’s location with their ultimate gift shipped to the Macy’s nearest home. Need a quick gift? Same-day delivery through Door Dash is available, powered exclusively through Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business, on select items through macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app with just a few clicks.

Personal Stylist

Win the holidays with help from Macy’s Personal Stylist. Offering both virtual and in-person appointments, this free and easy service provides expert help with finding the right gift for everyone in the family, updating your home for the holidays or selecting the perfect head-to-toe look to wear inside or out this season. For unlimited access to a lifestyle expert dedicated to supporting all aspects of any shopping experience, make an appointment at macys.com/personalstylist.

Macy’s Gift Cards Always Fit

Still can’t find the perfect gift? Let loved ones pick out something they love with a Macy’s gift card or get two gifts in one by buying a gift card and booking a Personal Stylist appointment. Shoppers can also visit macys.com/gifts to learn more about Macy’s Gift Guide, get inspiration from Macy’s shopping experts, and shop the best of the best for the holiday season across all price points and for all recipients

Macy’s Star Rewards

Make the most of your holiday shopping with Macy’s Star Rewards. The fan-favorite loyalty program allows customers to earn on every purchase, every day, regardless of how they pay. Plus, customers can enjoy spending rewards on all their favorite products, including top brands. Rewards cannot be earned on or redeemed for gift cards, services, or fees. For more information on Macy’s Star Reward program, visit macys.com/StarRewards.

