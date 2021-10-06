i2c and Bancrédito Partner in Launch of American Express Black Card for Puerto Rico

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c, a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, has partnered with Puerto Rico’s Bancrédito International Bank & Trust Corporation (Bancrédito) to power its new American Express Black Card in Puerto Rico. i2c's highly-configurable global platform supports integration with American Express, the program’s multi-purse capabilities and more.

The American Express Black Card is one of the most exclusive credit cards on the market for premium clients seeking experiences focused on lifestyle and travel. The Bancrédito Black American Express Card includes contactless technology for purchases, a metal presentation, curated benefits, travel memberships, a loyalty program and more. The card is a great fit for Bancrédito which serves clients worldwide that are looking to diversify their investments and fulfill their international banking needs. The bank’s newest credit product features a full suite of interactive voice response (IVR) technology in both English and Spanish, enabled by i2c, to serve the boutique bank’s premium client segment.

i2c has been collaborating with American Express since 2019 to offer plug-and-play payment products to the LAC region. Financial institutions and fintechs benefit from the brand recognition of American Express and the flexibility of the i2c platform to quickly launch highly-differentiated products. i2c's global platform includes issuer processing for personal and corporate product (credit, debit and prepaid), acquiring, loyalty and rewards, and mobile/digital capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with i2c to power cutting-edge payment solutions for our clients and to connect them to the American Express brand and network,” said Frances M. Díaz Fossé, Bancrédito’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our partnership with i2c allows us to quickly integrate with American Express to offer scalable payment solutions on a reliable and differentiated platform that enhances our end user experience.”

"We are incredibly proud to partner with international banking innovator, Bancrédito, and with American Express in offering best-in-class digital payments and customer service with our global platform,” said Kevin Fox, EVP, Global Head of Sales for i2c. “We're delighted to join these organizations in providing such a prestigious and innovative product.”

About Bancrédito

Bancrédito International Bank & Trust Corporation (“Bancrédito” or “BIBTC”) is an international banking entity (“EBI”) founded in 2008 which is part of an international group of financial entities of more than one hundred and twenty years of experience in the banking industry. Established under the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (“OCIF”) and governed by the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the applicable federal laws of the United States of America, Bancrédito’s services are aimed at people and entities from around the word (focusing on Latin America) that wish to diversify their investments and maintain their assets in a safe and reliable place.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.