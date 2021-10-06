Tocqueville Asset Management Announces First Opportunity Zone Funds Focused on Strong ESG Guidelines and Sustainable Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tocqueville Asset Management, a New York wealth management firm, today announced the first multi-sector Opportunity Zone Fund strategies focused on strong ESG guidelines. Tocqueville is collaborating with CapZone Impact Investments LLC, a preeminent expert in this area, to manage a series of Opportunity Zone Funds structured with the potential to deliver tax advantaged returns to investors.

“We are delighted to be working with CapZone to provide access to some of the most attractive and diversified Opportunity Zone investments in the country in keeping with our clients’ ESG objectives,” said Robert Kleinschmidt, CEO of Tocqueville. "Our clients are looking for tax efficient strategies that align their investment objectives with their concerns about the environment, positive social impact and governance best practices. Our partnership with CapZone strengthens our commitment to finding long term solutions for our investors in these areas."

Tocqueville and CapZone will collaborate with institutions, high net worth individuals, and their financial advisors, including those with pre-existing Qualified Opportunity Funds, looking for diversification.

“We are excited to be partnering with Tocqueville," said Al Puchala, CapZone's CEO. "Our priority is to effectively build the nation’s first ESG investment ecosystem based on the national Opportunity Zone program. To successfully deploy human, financial, and intellectual capital at scale into 8,766 low-income communities throughout the nation will require the comprehensive and rigorous investment approach that Tocqueville is known for. Our strategy is strengthened by our partnership and we hope it will have far reaching impact in multiple sectors, such as workforce and government-related housing, sustainable infrastructure and job creating operating businesses.”

Opportunity Zones:

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017 created a nationwide investment program through Opportunity Zones, which are low-income communities in designated census tracks selected by Governors of every U.S. state and 5 Territories. Through investments in Opportunity Zones, taxpayers become eligible for capital gains reductions or exclusions.

About Tocqueville Asset Management:

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. was founded in 1985 as an independently owned partnership focusing exclusively on the long-term growth and preservation of clients’ capital. The firm is located in New York and manages $8.6 billion for their clients (as of September 30, 2021).

About CapZone Impact Investments:

Founded in 2018 as an innovative investment model to redefine American capitalism by connecting profits to purpose, CapZone Impact Investments, LLC, the first national Opportunity Zone investment platform, is developing Opportunity Zone projects and other Environmental, Social and Governance plus Resilience investments for Social Impact at scale. CapZone brings together human, financial and intellectual capital to invest in low-income communities to solve seemingly intractable problems throughout the U.S.