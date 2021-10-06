SUEZ Partners with The Home Depot to Promote Award-Winning Water Conservation Program

WEST NYACK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SUEZ’ award-winning customer conservation program has a new partner – The Home Depot.

The program, now promoted in six Home Depot stores in New York State – Brewster, Nanuet, New Rochelle, Port Chester, West Nyack and Yonkers – encourages its customers to replace outdated fixtures including showerheads, toilets, and smart irrigation controllers with new high-performance models that save water and energy. Customers have redeemed more than 8,000 rebates since the program’s launch in 2017.

“We’re excited to partner with The Home Depot to help educate customers about available conservation rebates,” said Chris Graziano, vice president and general manager of SUEZ operations in New York. “Promoting this program in-store will help customers learn about opportunities to save water and money.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized SUEZ with a 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency in 2019.

“Our program is designed to help customers conserve water today and preserve natural resources for tomorrow,” said Graziano. “The financial benefits of this program to our customers are twofold. By upgrading to water-saving products, customers receive substantial rebates and also lower their water bills in future months.”

A wide variety of WaterSense and ENERGY STAR products are eligible for significant rebates, ranging from $15 for showerheads and $50 for smart irrigation controllers to $100 for washing machines and toilets. SUEZ customers can purchase a qualified water-saving product at any retailer and apply for a rebate at http://www.suezconserve.com. SUEZ’ program also allows commercial, multi-family and industrial customers to request free water efficiency assessments to identify opportunities to conserve water and save money. Water-saving fixtures including urinals, commercial toilets and pre-rinse spray valves are some of the options available to businesses that use large amounts of water.

For additional information about the rebate program, visit www.SUEZconserve.com.

SUEZ currently serves about 500,000 people in Rockland and Westchester counties.

About SUEZ North America:

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 2,800 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to nearly 7 million people on a daily basis; treats 560 million gallons of water and over 460 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 6,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2020 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

About SUEZ:

Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment’s natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimizing municipalities’ and industries’ resource management through “smart” cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €17,2 billion in 2020.

Find out more about SUEZ North America

on the website & on social media

Twitter / LinkedIn / YouTube / Instagram