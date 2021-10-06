Allvue Systems Selected by Sancus Capital Management as Software Provider

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced it was selected by Sancus Capital Management (“Sancus”) as the software provider for their CLO business. Sancus is an alternative asset manager with expertise in credit strategies and structured products. Their CLO management business is located in Los Angeles, California.

Allvue will support Sancus following the launch of their first CLO in June with its front-to-back CLO product suite. These solutions will provide a singular platform that supports Sancus’ CLO business from portfolio management, trade order management and compliance to investment accounting and loan servicing. The Allvue platform consolidates market and exposure data to ensure compliance through all stages of the trade life cycle, as well as provides high-quality automation of manual processes and an easy-to-use interface.

“As Sancus enjoys an exciting period of growth, we needed a one-stop technology solutions provider that can simplify our operations and support us as we scale our CLO business,” said Olga Chernova, Founder at Sancus. “Allvue’s tried-and-tested solution equips us with the cutting-edge tools and automation we need as we accelerate our growth strategy.”

“Sancus is a technology-forward company that understands the value of having a fully integrated solution they can leverage to make operations for current and future CLO strategies swift and seamless,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Allvue’s comprehensive solutions for managing front-to-back-office operations and information flow will significantly reduce Sancus’ operational burden and equip them with the accurate, real time data they need to remain competitive in the market.”

Allvue offers a wide breadth of technology solutions to CLO Managers that streamline workflows across business lines. Our CLO manager program is focused on getting managers implemented quickly and includes tools for investment accounting, portfolio management, trade order management, research, compliance, and more. These investment software solutions support the entire credit investment lifecycle, enabling firms to grow their businesses and make informed investment decisions that maximize return potential.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Sancus Capital Management

Sancus Capital Management LP is a multi-strategy credit manager founded in 2009 by Olga Chernova. Sancus invests in liquid credit-based assets primarily in the North American and European markets through three core strategies: Long/Short, Relative Value and Capital Structure. Sancus combines fundamental, macro and technical analysis to generate positive returns with low correlation to overall markets. The Firm is an SEC-registered Investment Adviser and qualifies as an MWBE company with offices in New York and Los Angeles.