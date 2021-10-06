Nexeo Plastics and Covestro Additive Manufacturing Expand 3D Printing Distribution Partnership

THE WOODLANDS, Texas & LEVERKUSEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics and Covestro Additive Manufacturing (former DSM AM) are strengthening their partnership in 3D printing through the expansion of material and service offerings available through 3D at Nexeo Plastics. As a premier distributor, 3D at Nexeo Plastics will now also offer direct global distribution of additional Covestro filaments, as well as Somos® resins for SLA and Digital Light Processing/Liquid Crystal Display (DLP/LCD) 3D printing.

Since 2016, the two companies have been partners, distributing filaments for 3D printing in Europe and North America. Through the expansion of material offerings and multiple inventory storage locations, 3D at Nexeo Plastics will distribute globally and ship directly to customers, shortening lead times. Industry players will also benefit from broader application development and technical support through Nexeo Plastics’ 3D team.

“ As part of our business growth strategy, we continue to expand our 3D printing product portfolio and support services,” said Paul Tayler, president and chief executive officer of Nexeo Plastics. “ Our expanded partnership with Covestro, an industry leader, enhances our material offerings with sustainable, quality materials that our customers want and need.”

Covestro’s rapidly growing portfolio of high-performance and functional materials offers some of the best mechanical and thermal properties in the industry with a key focus on sustainability. As the 3D printing industry continues to grow, Covestro understands that manufacturers need a simple process to acquire materials without sacrificing technical expertise. 3D at Nexeo Plastics provides this solution.

Jill Cohen, Commercial Director Additive Manufacturing at Covestro, adds: “ Our material experts develop material-processing combinations so customers can 3D print parts with the right properties for their applications. To deliver these materials when and where our customers need them, we work with fulfillment and tech service specialists like 3D at Nexeo Plastics. Their team is very complementary to our own team; we speak the same language.”

About Nexeo Plastics and 3D at Nexeo Plastics

3D at Nexeo Plastics is part of Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. In the 3D Printing market, we provide expert local application, technical support, shortened lead times, smaller order quantities and customer service through our sales team and eCommerce site, Nexeo 3D. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com and www.nexeo3d.com/nexeo3d.

About Covestro

With sales of EUR 10.7 billion in 2020, Covestro is among the world’s largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative, sustainable solutions for products used in many areas of everyday life. In doing so, Covestro is fully aligning itself to the Circular Economy. Its main customers are the automotive and transport industries, the construction industry, the furniture and wood processing industries, and the electrical, electronics, and household appliance industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, healthcare and the chemical industry itself. As of the end of 2020, Covestro produces at 33 sites worldwide and employs around 16,500 people (converted to full-time positions).

More information on the former-DSM-now-Covestro additive manufacturing business can be found on www.dsm.com/additive-manufacturing. For Covestro materials, please visit addigy.covestro.com.

