Commonwealth Radiology Associates Announces New Partnership with Tufts Medical Center

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) is the largest private practice radiology group in Massachusetts, providing imaging expertise in the northern suburbs of Boston, MA. Today CRA announces a new partnership with world-renowned teaching hospital Tufts Medical Center (TMC) that will elevate quality, improve coverage, and enhance radiologist recruitment.

According to Michael Tarnoff, MD, FACS, President and CEO of Tufts Medical Center, “This first-in-the-market model will establish a much larger team of subspecialty-trained radiologists, leading to broader coverage, improved service, and an attractive work environment to lure top talent. Our radiologists will now have opportunities to work in a city-based academic medical center and/or a community environment in the suburbs.”

Founded in 2002, CRA currently provides world-class radiology services at 18 locations in Northeastern Massachusetts, including Lowell General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Healthcare. While TMC’s 20 radiologists will still work for the Tufts Medical Center Physician Organization, they will also integrate with CRA and its 71 experienced radiologists. For the first time in its history, CRA will embrace an academic mission, adding an academic committee to its governance structure.

“The radiologists at Tufts Medical Center excel in tertiary/quaternary radiology – working on the toughest cases in the area. They also do the critical work of research and educating the next generation of radiologists,” said Al Hoffman, MD, President and CEO of CRA. “Our newly expanded group will enhance the Tufts MC academic mission by improving resident and medical student experience through broader exposure to faculty, new skillsets, and potentially new training environments.”

The new integration is set to begin on October 1, 2021.

About Commonwealth Radiology Associates

Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) is the largest private practice radiology group in Massachusetts, providing imaging expertise in the northern suburbs of Boston. Our 71 board-certified radiologists practice the full scope of diagnostic and interventional radiology with an emphasis on patient care, quality, and community outreach and wellbeing. CRA physicians have trained at the most prestigious academic medical centers in the country and provide current, state of the art imaging-based services in the communities where we work and live. We practice a multi-disciplinary approach, working collaboratively with primary care doctors and specialist providers to enhance comprehensive care and achieve the best outcomes for our patients. For more information visit www.commonwealthradiologyassociates.com.

About Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children’s Hospital

Tufts Medical Center is an exceptional, not-for-profit, 415-bed academic medical center that is home to both a full-service hospital for adults and Tufts Children’s Hospital. Conveniently located in downtown Boston, the Medical Center is the principal teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine. The Medical Center features a level one trauma center with rooftop helipad, the largest heart transplant center in New England and a renowned research program, ranking among the top 10 percent of independent hospitals to receive federal research funding. A physician network of 1,800 New England Quality Care Alliance doctors represents our strong commitment to health in the community. Tufts Medical Center is a founding member of Wellforce. For more information, visit www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org.