Nuveen Real Estate Selects EVPassport to Drive Engagement to Portfolio Properties with Fastest Level 2 EV Charging Experience

EVPassport, the EV charging hardware and software platform for purpose-driven organizations, today announced that Nuveen Real Estate, one of the largest real estate investment managers globally with $139 billion of assets under management, is installing EVPassport chargers on portfolio properties to provide a frictionless charging experience and strengthen property engagement.

Nuveen is installing its first EVPassport chargers, the Howard L2 19.2KW charger, which provides the fastest Level 2 EV charging experience in the United States, at 20 Westport Road, Wilton, CT; 600-650 College Road, Princeton, NJ; and 501 Boylston Street, Boston, MA.

"Nuveen is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to tenant experience,” said Hooman Shahidi, President, EVPassport. “We are excited by their vision for EV charging with EVPassport and look forward to playing a key role in advancing property engagement and sustainability goals."

Nuveen selected EVPassport for its ability to provide short-stay visitors and all-day tenants with Nuveen-branded Howard L2 chargers and a frictionless charging experience built around the ability to scan a QR code, pay and go. Open APIs enable integrations with popular services like Google Maps and Apple Pay, allowing drivers to see charger locations and click directly through to start a charging session without having to download an additional app or create a separate provider account.

EVPassport’s robust APIs allow Nuveen to integrate live EVPassport chargers directly into existing tenant software platforms, providing a branded charging experience that is compatible with any vehicle.

“We are committed to providing innovative environments that can be tailored to any tenant’s needs, so partnering with EVPassport to deploy charging stations on our properties was an easy choice, given their open APIs and universal availability,” said Ines Olesen, Director of New York Investments and Head of Dispositions, Office and Life Science, Americas at Nuveen. “EVPassport will be instrumental in helping us deliver a sophisticated workplace experience to our tenants.”

About EVPassport

EVPassport is the EV charging hardware and software platform for purpose-driven organizations. Brands committed to sustainability rely on EVPassport to provide their customers with the most seamless payment experience to charge any electric vehicle without requiring a separate app, account or a top-up balance. And EVPassport is the only platform that enhances customer engagement for these companies by providing custom branded hardware with API-powered software that easily integrates with their existing applications and services. For more information, follow EVPassport on Twitter (@EVPassport), Instagram (@EVPassport) and LinkedIn, or visit www.EVPassport.com.