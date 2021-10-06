Worldwide Clinical Trials and The Christ Hospital Partnership Accelerates Breakthrough Oncology Treatments for Patients in Critical Need

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc. (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO), today announced a partnership with The Christ Hospital™ Health Network, Cincinnati, Ohio, through Worldwide’s Site Alliance Collaboration, which will increase access to oncology clinical trials and bring new innovative cancer treatments to patients faster.

This partnership builds on Worldwide’s commitment to providing the scientific, medical, and operational expertise required to meet the demands of small to midsized biotech and pharmaceutical organizations seeking to develop and successfully execute complex oncology studies.

Too often, oncology clinical trials are notoriously plagued by lengthy study activation periods of greater than eight months, which can delay the availability of advanced treatments for patients in critical need.1 Through this new alliance, Worldwide Clinical Trials and The Christ Hospital will focus on addressing time-limiting hurdles to reduce the activation period to less than three months on average, ensuring critical needs patients have access to advanced clinical trial options.

“We at The Christ Hospital Health Network are very proud and appreciative of our relationship with Worldwide Clinical Trials,” said Alexander Starodub, MD, Medical Director of Oncology Clinical Trials. “Through this partnership, we can provide access to many cutting-edge clinical research opportunities and services often only available at large universities, reaffirming the unparalleled quality healthcare we deliver. Our goal is to serve our community, and this alliance expands patient treatment options so they can focus on the treatments without requiring them to travel away from their families and the financial burden that may cause.”

This effort to improve oncology research for patients is further bolstered by the addition of Wolfram C.M. Dempke, MD, PhD, MBA, MRCP, to Worldwide Clinical Trials as Vice President, Scientific Solutions, Hematology & Oncology. Dr. Dempke’s distinguished 30-year career in oncology, hematology, and academia includes clinical developments in ovarian cancer, lung cancer, leukemias, and lymphomas.

“Worldwide continues to deliberately grow our team of oncology experts to meet sponsors’ demand for a CRO with the specialized expertise, personalized attention, and global infrastructure at the ready to help them with even their most challenging trials,” said Clare Wallis, Senior Vice President, Oncology, Worldwide Clinical Trials. “Dr. Dempke not only provides deep knowledge in oncology research but also continues to see patients and educate the next generation of clinicians. We are proud to have world-renowned experts like him on our team to help our sponsors solve the biggest challenges in bringing oncology treatments to patients.”

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials employs 2,500+ professionals around the world, with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia, and Asia-Pacific. Founded by physicians committed to advancing medical science, Worldwide is out to change how the world experiences CROs – in the best possible way. From early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase, post-approval, and real-world evidence, we provide world-class, full-service drug development services.

With infrastructure and talent spanning 60 countries, we execute predictable, successful studies with operational excellence across a range of therapeutic areas, including central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, general medicine, oncology, and rare diseases. We never compromise on science or safety. We’re never satisfied with the status quo. We’re the Cure for the Common CRO. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

