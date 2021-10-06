i(x) investments Co-sponsors Blank Check Company, Enphys Acquisition Corp., with LAIG Investments

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i(x) investments (“i(x)” or the “Company”), a permanently capitalized holding company focused on Energy Transition and Sustainability in the Built Environment (“SIBE”), is pleased to announce the listing on The New York Stock Exchange of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (“Enphys”), a blank check company (SPAC) targeting renewable energy businesses in Ibero-America, which it has co-sponsored with LAIG Investments.

Enphys Acquisition Corp plans to raise $300,000,000 with the pricing of its initial public offering today of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The company increased its original plans to raise $250,000,000 through offering 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit due to increased investor demand and will pursue a broad range of potential investments in the public and private markets.

Enphys intends to focus on opportunities across the energy transition theme, in sectors such as renewable energy generation, energy storage, smart mobility, advanced fuels and carbon mitigation sectors, as well as other affiliated services, industries, and technologies, evaluating firms which might be undergoing a transition towards renewable technologies.

To date, “anchor investors” in the SPAC include: Alberta Investment Management Corp., Akaris Global Partners, LP, Ancora Advisors, LLC, Diameter Capital Partners LP, Fir Tree Capital Management (which is an investor in our sponsor), Polar Asset Management Partners, Sea Otter Securities Group LLC and the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, or funds affiliated with such anchor investors.

Steve Oyer, CEO of i(x) investments said: “i(x)’s investment in the Enphys team represents the kind of institutional quality and scalable investment in energy transition in the Latam growth markets that we believe can move us to a net zero future.”

The Enphys team brings more than 105 years of combined experience consisting of founders Jorge de Pablo, CEO, Carlos Guimarães, Chairman, Pär Lindström, CFO and CIO of i(x) investments and Matías de Buján, COO. The management team will undertake a proactive, thematic sourcing strategy and will focus its efforts on companies where it believes the combination of founders’ operating experience, deal making, investing track record, professional relationships and sector expertise can be catalysts to enhance the growth potential and unlock full value of a target business, as well as generate attractive returns to shareholders.

The Enphys team, which has been one of the most active investors in the energy transition sub-sectors (renewable energy generation, energy storage, and smart mobility) for the past fifteen years, sees a significant growth outlook for the Ibero-American region. The team believes Latin America region will profit from the energy transition theme for four primary reasons: 1. The region is endowed with top-class renewable energy resources; 2. Renewable energy investments enjoy wide social and political support 3. It benefits from supportive access to private international, local and multilateral financing and; 4. Regardless of economic cycles, secular growth demographics and urbanization drives sustainable growth in energy consumption.

Aligned with i(x) investments areas of focus, Enphys plans to take advantage of the energy transition of the global energy sector from fossil-based systems of energy generation and consumption to zero-carbon renewable energy sources. The increasing penetration of renewables into the energy supply mix, the onset of electrification and improvements in energy storage are all key drivers of the energy transition.

In addition to Enphys, i(x)’s investments includes WasteFuel (waste to fuel) and, indirectly, Carbon Engineering (carbon to value), Context Labs (environmental data) and investments in sustainable real estate firms, MultiGreen Properties and Sustainable Living Innovations.

Jorge de Pablo, CEO of Enphys said:

“We believe i(x)’s impact investing core values are a perfect fit for LAIG’s vision and business philosophy. This partnership marks an important milestone in the history of our firm. We are very excited with the powerful skill set formed by the combination of both of our organizations and the opportunity for us to together build the Latin American energy transition leader.”

Pär Lindström, CFO of Enphys and CIO of i(x) investments, said:

“LAIG’s unique deal access, track record, and ability to execute in these specific markets and the long-term goal of building the leading renewable energy platform in Latin America makes this partnership extremely attractive for us.”

Today’s announcement from Enphys can be found here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enphys-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-upsized-300-million-initial-public-offering-301393656.html

About i(x) investments

Founded in 2015, i(x) investments is a permanently capitalized holding company for investors who want to create long-term enterprise value in combination with positive, measurable social impact. i(x) believes the world’s biggest problems are also the biggest market opportunities and invests in areas of human need. i(x)’s current holdings focus on the Energy Transition and Sustainability in the Built Environment. The company uses a multi-strategy investment approach.

About LAIG Investments

Founded in 2008, LAIG invests in companies in the energy transition sector across Latin America, with a growing exposure to North America, Europe and Israel, establishing a proven track-record of building sustainable and fast-growing businesses. LAIG currently controls and operates assets in renewable energy generation, smart mobility and energy efficiency.