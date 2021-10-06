Cohesity Unveils First Data Protection Solution Integrated With Cisco SecureX to Give Companies New Ways to Fight Ransomware Attacks

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At a time when organizations are more concerned than ever about surging and sophisticated ransomware attacks, Cohesity and Cisco have joined forces to integrate Cohesity Helios, a next-gen data management platform, with Cisco SecureX, a unified platform for simplified security experience.

This first-of-its-kind integrated data protection solution with Cisco SecureX, based on Cohesity DataProtect, automates the delivery of critical security information to organizations facing ransomware threats, helping to accelerate time to discovery, investigation, and remediation. It empowers SecOps to collaborate easily and effectively with ITOps and NetOps to strengthen data security postures.

The solution is timely, as organizations worldwide are grappling with ransomware and outdated legacy data management solutions. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that global cybercrime costs are expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 and that a business will fall victim to a ransomware attack every 11 seconds in 2021.

Essential to all effective enterprise security strategies are system-wide awareness, early detection, and rapid response. The Cohesity Helios-Cisco SecureX integration addresses these challenges and delivers:

A simplified experience – Accelerate ransomware threat investigations and incident management by aggregating and correlating insights into compromised data with other global intelligence and contextual information in a single platform.

Cohesity next-gen data management enhances Cisco SecureX by adding visibility and context to data “events of interest,” complementing Cisco’s existing capabilities to automatically aggregate signals from networks, endpoints, clouds, and apps. IT admins and security operations center (SOC) teams can concurrently view alerts when a ransomware attack strikes against enterprise data. Cisco SecureX aggregates this information with other threat intelligence sources, enabling the SOC to quickly respond directly from the SecureX dashboard. This can include initiating a workflow to restore compromised data or workloads to the last clean snapshot.

“We are excited to be on a journey with Cohesity and Cisco,” said John Gaede, director of information systems, Sky Lakes Medical Center. “The Cohesity Helios-Cisco SecureX integration will further strengthen our data security posture by gaining unified visibility to ransomware vulnerabilities, streamlining collaboration across security and IT teams, and, if necessary, accelerating recovery time after increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.”

Cohesity offers comprehensive anti-ransomware capabilities to help protect backup data from cybercriminals. The unique Cohesity architecture helps ensure that backup data is immutable and cannot be encrypted, modified, or deleted. Its software, driven by AI-powered insights, continuously monitors for any anomalies in an organization’s data. If the worst happens, Cohesity helps locate a clean copy of data to reduce downtime, minimize loss, and ensure business continuity.

“Data backups are the last line of defense against ransomware, but bad actors often go after them first,” said Matt Waxman, head of product, Cohesity. “Unlike traditional, fragmented security and data protection solutions that hinder data security due to complexity, siloed visibility, and manual operations, Cohesity + Cisco SecureX integration empowers SecOps, ITOps, and NetOps teams with the same visibility and streamlined collaboration in responding to data compromises—all with exceptional Cisco experience end to end.”

"Cisco SecureX's comprehensive security platform offers customers a system-wide view of security threats and issues. Adding the Cohesity Helios data protection and next-generation data management solution to Cisco SecureX provides businesses with superior ransomware detection and response capabilities," said Al Huger, VP and GM of Security Platform and Response at Cisco. "Protecting the data is just as important as helping companies quickly recover from an attack. The combined Cisco SecureX and Cohesity Helios solution does just that, so customers can get back to business as usual."

“Cyberattacks continue to grow more sophisticated, as well as more severe in their financial and operational repercussions,” said Krista Macomber, Senior Analyst, Evaluator Group. “As a result, it is critically important that customers can rapidly identify threats, assess the blast radius of cyberattacks, and initiate a coordinated response and recovery to ensure that the business is protected and remains available. This is where triangulating data-driven analytics across backup, production and network environments – and combining this insight with rapid recovery capabilities – comes into play.”

Cohesity is now a Cisco Secure Technical Alliance Partner and a member of Cisco’s security ecosystem. This security partnership builds on Cohesity as a Cisco SolutionsPlus partner for next-gen data management; Cohesity Helios as a validated, S3-compatible backup, disaster recovery, and long-term retention solution for Cisco Secure Workload (formerly Cisco Tetration); Cohesity ClamAV app on Cohesity Marketplace based on a Cisco open source antivirus solution; and Cohesity integrated secure, single sign-on (SSO) with Cisco Duo.

