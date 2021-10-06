BigBang Semi Joins TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA)

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBang Semi, a North America based premium provider of Integrated Circuits (IC) design services joins the Design Center Alliance program (DCA) of TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP), with focus on analog/mixed-mode and RF layout and circuit design solution enablement to lower the design barrier for semiconductor industry.

Founded in 2012, BigBang Semi has been servicing semiconductor companies across the world. With a long and proven track record of successful customer tape-outs, BigBang Semi has been a part of tens of millions of SoCs shipped to-date. Becoming a member of TSMC’s DCA program has been another major milestone undertaken to enable BigBang Semi to provide the microchip industry with proven and trusted design services in the state-of-the-art process nodes including TSMC’s 7nm, 5nm, and 3nm technologies, as well as other specialty technologies.

"We're very pleased with the addition of BigBang Semi to our Design Center Alliance program to address the growing market need for design services on TSMC’s industry-leading technologies," said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "Our partnership with BigBang Semi expands TSMC’s ecosystem and enables our mutual customers to achieve next-generation design success and launch their product innovations quickly to the market."

“In the era of ever-increasing digitalization, there is a major demand for highly specialized design solutions in nm-FinFET and deep sub-micron technology nodes,” said Ms. Maria Martinez, General Manager of BigBang Semi. “We are proud to be a member of TSMC DCA program enabling customers to reliably and rapidly scale their design teams with the highest quality and professional standards, and most importantly in a secure manner which is of paramount importance”.

About BigBang Semi:

BigBang Semi provides Analog, Mixed Signal and RF circuit & custom layout design services in advanced deep submicron technology nodes and implementation of complex Analog Front Ends (AFE’s) for integration in full spectrum of SOC’s ranging from small die & chiplet solutions to large-scale multi-instantiation dice reaching the reticle limits. With its design team based in North America, BigBang Semi serves a global clientele providing a highly specialized design team with experience in areas such as high-speed serial interfaces (e.g. 10G-112G SerDes), ultra-high speed ADC’s, DAC’s, RF Transceivers, Digital Radio and 5G building blocks, power integrity solutions, regulators and LDO’s; and advanced technology nodes including 3nm, 5nm, 7nm, and 12/16nm FinFET process nodes and more mature planar, FD-SOI and BiCMOS processes. The design services portfolio takes advantage of proven design methodologies for high-performance, power and area optimized solutions with industry standard tool knowhow and high reliability and yield targets.