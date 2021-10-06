EagleTree Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment from Investcorp Strategic Capital Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EagleTree Capital LP (“EagleTree”) announced today that it has secured a strategic minority equity investment from affiliates of Investcorp Strategic Capital Group (“ISCG”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment from ISCG will enable EagleTree to strengthen its investment platform and accelerate the growth of its business. Investcorp's deep private markets expertise and global investor network provide for an optimal partnership. ISCG will be a passive, non-voting partner in EagleTree and there will be no changes to EagleTree's team, strategy, execution of its investment processes or day-to-day operations in connection with the partnership.

Anup Bagaria and George L. Majoros, Jr., Co-Managing Partners of EagleTree, commented, “We are delighted to partner with ISCG and grateful for their support and confidence in our team. We are proud of the firm that we and our partners have built over our twenty plus years together. This strategic investment from such a prominent global partner marks the next phase of our evolution, will add significant value to EagleTree and accelerate the growth of our business.”

David Lee, Partner of ISCG commented, “We are very pleased to be partnering with EagleTree. We have known the partners for several years and have tremendous respect for their team and culture and look forward to supporting EagleTree’s continued success.”

Launched in 2019, Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group seeks to be a long-term strategic partner to mid-sized alternative asset managers, with a primary focus on managers it believes to be well-established, with successful track records and that are poised for growth. This partnership represents ISCG's sixth investment since the strategy's launch.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP advised EagleTree Capital on the transaction. Fried Frank served as legal counsel to ISCG.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with assets under management of $4.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. The firm has completed over 35 private equity investments and over 75 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach.

Investcorp has today presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $37.6 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 430 people from 45 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.