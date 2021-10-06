Kava Labs Announces Partnership With CertiK to Secure The Kava Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kava Labs™, an open-source and non-custodial developer of financial products and services for decentralized finance (DeFi), announces CertiK as the second recipient of the $185M Kava Ignition Fund.

CertiK, a leader in blockchain security, has been selected by Kava Labs to receive a portion of the Kava Ignition Fund to provide enhanced security for the Kava Ecosystem. As part of the partnership, CertiK will conduct regular security assessments of the Kava Platform and provide users with insights into the security and risk of projects on the ecosystem via their Leaderboard.

As a leader in blockchain security, CertiK is the perfect early partner for the Kava Ecosystem. Utilizing best-in-class AI technology to actively monitor for vulnerabilities, CertiK gives both developers and users unparalleled peace of mind when building and transacting in the decentralized space.

“The Kava Ecosystem is all about onboarding best-in-class developers to deliver value to users of the world’s safest DeFi platform,” said Scott Stuart, Kava CEO. “CertiK is the highest regarded security auditor in all of crypto. It’s only natural that we’d onboard CertiK to secure the Kava Ecosystem and protect its users.”

The goal of the Kava Ecosystem is to make decentralized services accessible to mainstream users by creating the safest, most scalable environment for DeFi. With the support of CertiK, the Kava Ecosystem can guarantee both its users and future partners the most secure experience in DeFi.

About Kava Labs

Kava Labs is the primary development team of the Kava Platform, which connects the world’s largest cryptocurrencies, ecosystems, and financial applications. The mission of Kava Labs is to create a secure, scalable home for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) through a combination of powerful Layer-1 architecture, institutional-grade security, and user experience-driven design.

About CertiK

Founded in 2018 by professors of Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, utilizing best-in-class AI technology to secure and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. CertiK’s mission is to secure the cyber world. Starting with blockchain, CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia into enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to be built with security and correctness.

To date, CertiK has collectively worked with over 1300 enterprise clients, helped secure over $90 billion worth of digital assets, and detected over 23,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code.

CertiK just raised over $60 million in Series B and B+ funding rounds in 2021. CertiK is backed by top VCs including Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Shunwei Capital and Hillhouse Capital as well as industry leaders like Coinbase Ventures and Binance.

