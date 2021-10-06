CIM Group and Golub & Company Bring Museum of Ice Cream Flagship to Chicago’s The Shops at Tribune Tower in the Heart of the Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group and Golub & Company announced today the signing of Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) to a long-term lease for a prominent 13,544-square-foot location at The Shops at Tribune Tower in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago joins New York and Austin as the only U.S. cities with a permanent flagship location for MOIC’s immersive, interactive experience.

Since MOIC’s conception in 2016, it has catapulted a cultural phenomenon and ignited an entire experiential industry. Tourists and locals are drawn to the whimsical spaces, imaginative tours, themed retail, and café. Interest in MOIC has continued to grow with the New York location, which opened in 2016, posting record visitor counts this summer, and captivated crowds streaming through the recently opened Austin location.

Plans for MOIC at The Shops at Tribune Tower include the rollout of new features and attractions specifically designed for Chicago including a CTA-inspired “L” car called the Sprink-L, a giant dessert-themed putt putt course complete with a pink Chicago dog ice cream treat, and a café with an eclectic menu and outdoor seating that is open to all, along with fan favorites such as the sprinkle pool and the Museum of Modern Ice Cream (MoMi), enveloped in spaces infused with the Museum’s signature pink color scheme. Opening for MOIC at The Shops at Tribune Tower is anticipated for spring 2022.

Maryellis Bunn, Co-Founder and Creative Director at MOIC, says: “The opportunity to open one of the most ambitious formats of Museum of Ice Cream at Tribune Tower on the Magnificent Mile is incredibly exciting. The history of architecture, art and revolutionary commerce in this district over the past 100 years makes this a perfect setting for the next iteration of Museum of Ice Cream. Not only will there be new installations, but MOIC Chicago will debut an updated format to engage families during the day and help adults celebrate at night in true MOIC style. We are thrilled to bring Museum of Ice Cream to Chicago’s storied Michigan Avenue and even more thrilled to be creating new experiences and features that reflect and celebrate the essence of Chicago.”

The Shops at Tribune Tower consists of 50,000 square feet of artfully-designed retail spaces that anchor the ground floor of the iconic 36-story, 740,000-square-foot Neo-Gothic Tribune Tower, located at 435 N. Michigan Avenue. The Tower has been transformed into 162 luxury residential condominiums, now welcoming its first residents. The Shops at Tribune Tower expand the retail options and pedestrian engagement in this increasingly popular section of Michigan Avenue–-the Magnificent Mile.

“Museum of Ice Cream has raised the bar on customer engagement and set a new standard for creative experiences, which we believe is the type of attraction that will draw scores of people to the area that will energize Pioneer Court and patronize other businesses and dining options here on the Magnificent Mile and the Riverwalk,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. “The Shops at Tribune Tower provides significant prime storefront space on Michigan Avenue, an area that is now the top option for retailers entering the Chicago market. We are targeting a mix of traditional retail, digital retail expanding into physical spaces, and food and convenience shops that will serve Tribune Tower residents and the greater community.”

MOIC’s flagship location opens on to the soon-to-be-completed Pioneer Court, an approximately 1.5-acre public plaza that CIM Group has reimagined as a more welcoming and activated landscaped community space in a park-like setting that also is directly across from the Apple flagship store that draws throngs of visitors to its dramatic and creative space on the river. Pioneer Court creates a natural outdoor extension of The Shops at Tribune Tower, providing an expansive public area, event space, and view corridor that connects the city, its people, and the shops in a continuing evolution of the Magnificent Mile.

“With the top-drawing flagship Apple store, the new development and restaurants along the river, and now our The Shops at Tribune Tower that brings a new public plaza and the popular Museum of Ice Cream, we believe the already surging customer volume will increase, indicating that this is the new top retail destination on the Magnificent Mile,” noted Kuba.

Tribune Tower is a Chicago landmark originally built in 1925. Since acquiring the property in 2016, CIM Group and Golub & Company have maintained the historic integrity of the building while undertaking a repositioning that will add to the overall vibrancy and value of the area. Tribune Tower is ideally located in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile close to numerous public transportation lines, including CTA lines providing easy access to O’Hare and Midway International Airports.

In addition to Tribune Tower, CIM’s portfolio of Chicago properties includes 444 N. Michigan Ave., the 36-story, 517,000-square-foot Class A office building on Magnificent Mile; Block 37, the 275,000-square-foot five-level retail center in Chicago’s Loop; mixed-use properties at 237 and 1643 N. Milwaukee Ave.; Paragon, an apartment development at 1326 S. State St.; and the 1550 On the Park residential condominium development.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About Golub & Company

Since its founding nearly 60 years ago, with three generations of professionals working in the business, Golub & Company has built a strong reputation as a trusted co-investor and developer with its many institutional and private capital partners. It’s a reputation based on track record; Golub and its affiliates have owned, leased or managed more than 50 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use and multifamily real estate properties, including 45,000 residential units, valued in excess of $10 billion located across the United States and internationally. Access more information by visiting www.golubandcompany.com.

About Museum of Ice Cream

Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.