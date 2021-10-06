Advanced Urology Associates (AUA) Joins Solaris Health, Nation’s Largest Urological Services Provider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Health Holdings announced today that Advanced Urology Associates (AUA), Joliet, IL, has joined as an affiliate practice. Terms have not been disclosed.

AUA becomes the second Illinois urology practice this year to join Solaris. Chicago-based Associated Urological Specialists (AUS) teamed with Solaris in March 2021.

Other members of Solaris, the nation’s leading provider of independent urological services, include metropolitan New York-based Integrated Medical Professionals (IMP), Cincinnati-based The Urology Group (TUG), Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology (MLU), and Chicago-based Associated Urological Specialists (AUS). New York-based Lee Equity Partners, is a financial partner in Solaris.

The newest Solaris affiliate, AUA, has been providing urologic services for more than 40 years throughout Illinois, delivering the highest level of comprehensive diagnosis and care for urologic disorders and diseases. The addition of AUA means that Solaris now aligns the skills and talents of 279 providers who care for upwards of 380,000 unique patients each year at more than 115 sites in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois. In Chicago alone Solaris now accounts for 36 providers.

“We welcome AUA as a practice that shares our vision to develop a national practice predicated on clinical excellence and business best practices,” stated Solaris Chairman and Chief Ecosystem Officer Deepak A. Kapoor, MD. Solaris President, Gary M. Kirsh, MD added, “By choosing to scale nationally, AUA physicians will maintain their high standards of patient care and gain access to the resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system.”

“Advanced Urology Associates is excited to partner with Solaris Health,” said Dr. Luke Cho, AUA President. “As a national network of urology providers, we can offer our patients top urological care locally while being assured we are practicing the most-state-of-the-art services and procedures in the field of urology,” he said.

“The addition of AUA, the third prominent practice to join the Solaris team this year, signals dynamic growth and extends our status as the nation’s largest independent urological services provider,” said Eric Mason, MD, MBA, Solaris Health CEO. “We are building momentum for additional expansion.”

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is a leading national healthcare platform committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows us to make sure that every decision we make puts patient care at the forefront. We are growing to meet the changing needs of the healthcare providers, and to develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to our patients. Now with more than 279 providers caring for more than 380,000 patients annually, Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative medical organizations in the United States. Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Advanced Urology Associates

Advanced Urology Associates (AUA) has provided exceptional urological care for the Chicagoland area for over 40 years. Their Physician team provides advanced care out of their three facilities in Joliet, New Lenox, and Morris, Illinois. AUA board-certified urologists specialize in urological conditions for men, women, and pediatrics. Recently, the practice opened a new location in New Lenox, IL that includes an expansion of 16 patient exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and one urodynamic room. Visit www.AdvUro.com

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services.

Visit www.LeeEquity.com.