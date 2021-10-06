S&K Aerospace Wins Multi-Million Dollar Ground and Aircraft Support Equipment Contract

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Air Force (USAF) selected S&K Aerospace, LLC (SKA) as one of eight awardees of a $700 million-dollar multiple award contract for the sourcing, acquiring, and delivery of a broad range of ground and aircraft common support equipment (CSE) end items within the Support Equipment and Vehicles portfolio. Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

This strategic replenishment contract is designed to enable rapid fulfillment of user requirements and to support Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) and military unique items. Assets support the USAF, Foreign Military Sales, Air National Guard, and other Department of Defense customers. The S&K Aerospace team is a valued partner supporting the challenging missions of these end users.

SKA is a member of the S&K Technologies, Inc. family of companies, which for over 20 years has supported U.S. Military and foreign allies with parts and equipment support. The company is a Top 100 Federal Contractor (2018) and Top 100 Defense Contractor (2017). SKA specializes in multinational supply chain management, third-party logistics, aircraft maintenance and repair, warehousing and worldwide distribution, and technical advisory and assistance services.

“The SKA team is the winner on a best-value basis,” said Dave Rariden, the Aerospace Business Unit General Manager for S&K Technologies. “This is a great win for SKA supporting approximately 500 National Stock Numbers over the 10-year ordering period. We are proud to continue our strategic partnership with a host of OEMs to provide this critical support to the U.S. Air Force and our foreign allies,” Rariden added.

The S&K Technologies, Inc. family of companies is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) with headquarters in St. Ignatius, Montana. The corporation has 10 subsidiaries at operational sites nationwide and in Saudi Arabia. Contract awards like this provide meaningful economic dividends for the CSKT shareholder, supporting programs involving cultural perpetuation, language revitalization, services for elders, and other social investments.

Contract Number: FA8532-21-D-0012