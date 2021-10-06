ServiceNow and Celonis Form Strategic Partnership to Redefine How Work Flows

MUNICH & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Celonis today announced a strategic partnership to help companies maximize the impact and return on their digital transformation investments, a requirement to thrive in the new world of work. The partnership will combine ServiceNow’s leading low-code workflow platform with the real-time process execution capabilities of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS). ServiceNow also intends to make a financial investment in Celonis.

The companies will jointly deliver solutions to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation, then create digital workflows to optimize those processes for more seamless digital operations. Together, ServiceNow and Celonis will help customers more deeply understand how work moves across the enterprise and apply those insights to accelerate digital innovation and predict how to make work better.

“There is an innovation explosion underway as business leaders face do-or-die moments to profoundly evolve business models and accelerate digital transformation,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “ServiceNow and Celonis are joining forces to help companies liberate business from decades-long process bottlenecks, integration challenges, and workforce frustration. The workflow revolution has arrived, and we are leading this once-in-a-generation opportunity to make work better for everyone.”

“We believe that the winners in digital innovation will be the companies that put data to work in every facet of business execution,” said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. “This partnership with ServiceNow, the gold standard for digital workflow globally, underscores just how significantly data is revolutionizing enterprise software. We are building Celonis to be the most innovative and trusted partner to every leader, team, and organization utilizing data execution to transform and strengthen their business.”

"Celonis and ServiceNow are the leaders in their respective fields, and we are very excited about the business process opportunities they'll unlock together," said Dr. Matthias Egelhaaf, Head of Digital Solutions at Siemens GBS. "At Siemens GBS we were a first mover applying Celonis and we've seen positive results to our processes, and we are looking forward to experiencing the benefits of ServiceNow and Celonis together."

According to Gartner® the market for software that enables hyperautomation will reach nearly $860 billion by 20251. But many businesses don’t maximize the value of their digital investments because they lack insight into how outdated processes hold back business operations. To apply automation that truly moves the needle, organizations need to understand how work flows across people, processes, and systems. ServiceNow and Celonis will help customers map those elements in real-time, then build digital workflows to more efficiently automate work.

Customers will be able to quickly identify process bottlenecks and automate solutions to help improve customer satisfaction, drive revenue growth, and improve cash flow and operating margins. By bringing together data execution, automation, machine learning, process mining, robotic process automation, and low code app development on the Now Platform and Celonis EMS, customers will gain the real-time insights they need to quickly and continuously improve the flow of work.

The companies plan to deliver joint solutions in the first half of 2022.

ServiceNow and Celonis have agreed in principle to form a strategic go-to-market relationship including mutual investments, co-development, marketing, and sales. Furthermore, Celonis plans to adopt ServiceNow for IT and employee engagement. ServiceNow already uses Celonis’ process mining capabilities to identify process constraints in internal finance and sales functions.

Additional information on the partnership can be found on the ServiceNow and Celonis blogs. The companies will share more about the partnership during the 2021 Celonis World Tour North America on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00am PT.

Use of Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to the formation of a new strategic partnership between ServiceNow and Celonis. Such forward‑looking statements include statements regarding expected investments and performance and benefits of forming this new partnership. Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward‑looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward‑looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward‑looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward‑looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing this partnership or delivering solutions and (ii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify this partnership or these investments. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 15 offices worldwide.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud–based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

