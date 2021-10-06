ServiceSource Signs Worldwide Contract With Dropbox

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced that it has signed a new contract with Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX), a global leader in cloud storage and content collaboration.

Through this agreement, ServiceSource adds to its growing roster of brand name clients in the hyper-competitive cloud solutions space, further establishing its digital inside sales services as a strategic advantage in fast-growing markets.

By partnering with ServiceSource worldwide, Dropbox will fortify its virtual inside sales efforts with customer identification, acquisition, and outreach strategies, tapping into the growing appetite to buy services virtually, rather than through traditional in-person sales methods. According to a recent global Bain & Company survey, 92 percent of B2B buyers prefer virtual sales interactions, up 17 percentage points from its survey in May 2020.

“As businesses worldwide continue to transform their operations to be more virtually-based, the competition for share of wallet in the cloud-based services market is fierce and fast-paced. Through our work in this sector, we have developed best practices that give our clients an edge with quick access to proven strategies and outreach at scale to win new customers,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and CEO, ServiceSource. “Over the course of our relationship, we will work to become a strategic extension of the Dropbox go-to-market team across all three global theaters.”

“We're excited to kickoff our partnership with ServiceSource,” said Debbie Dunnam, chief commercial officer, Dropbox. “ServiceSource's robust and flexible offerings and experience in multiple sales motions made them a great partner for us."

About Dropbox

Dropbox is the one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we're on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.dropbox.com.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

Connect with ServiceSource:

Website: http://www.servicesource.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/servicesource/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/servicesource

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to enable our clients to improve their virtual inside sales efforts and to win more new customers. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include that we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our clients’ behalf; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission’s website at https://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Trademarks

ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.