Diligent Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, a global leader in software as a service (SaaS) governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announces the company has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Diligent is able to co-sell with the AWS Sales organization to accelerate sales cycles and drive new business.

The announcement comes shortly after Diligent’s artificial intelligence-powered (AI) HighBond platform became available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, giving AWS users access to an integrated GRC platform. HighBond allows organizations to efficiently manage all of their GRC activities in one platform, automate repetitive tasks, and uncover real-time insights to inform progress on environmental, social, and corporate governance, and other organizational goals. This extension into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows Diligent to collaborate more closely with the AWS Sales team to service new customers and help more organizations to enhance their GRC capabilities through technology.

“We’re thrilled to extend our collaboration with AWS by joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program,” said Andrew Smith, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Diligent, formerly Galvanize. “Governance, risk, compliance, and audit teams today are facing complex and constantly evolving business landscapes. They need flexible technology that can help them respond to new risks, regulations, and stakeholder expectations. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program will allow Diligent to reach more customers so we can help them scale their GRC programs quickly.”

Using Diligent’s end-to-end platform, organizations can manage every aspect of their GRC program in one place. The AI-powered platform seamlessly connects disparate data sources to integrate, analyze, and contextualize metrics in real-time, allowing organizations to eliminate error, save costs, and drive actionable insights.

About Diligent Corporation

Galvanize is now Diligent. Diligent is a leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives, and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of ESG data, audit, risk, information security, ethics, and compliance across the organization. Diligent brings technology, insights, and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable, and successful organizations. For more information visit www.diligent.com.