VodafoneZiggo Calls on Red Hat to Help Power 5G and IT Application Innovation

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has been selected by VodafoneZiggo to provide a hybrid cloud platform based on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. The platform will be designed to unify application infrastructure for VodafoneZiggo’s network and IT architectures, including its new standalone 5G core, targeting increased productivity and faster time to market.

VodafoneZiggo is one of the leading communication and entertainment service providers for consumers and businesses in the Netherlands. With the ongoing growth in demand for data-intensive services and new digital experiences, VodafoneZiggo is continuously modernizing its network and IT systems to increase its agility, manage complexities and drive efficiencies. The provider was looking for supplier-agnostic technology to enable its multi-vendor infrastructure, and recognized that Red Hat collaborates with diverse organizations across an extensive ecosystem to validate and certify the interoperability of cloud-native network functions (CNFs) with its open source solutions.

VodafoneZiggo already had a common platform in place for its 4G mobile core and several business applications, built on Red Hat OpenStack Platform. The company chose to continue this horizontal platform approach by selecting Red Hat OpenShift as its foundation for cloud-native applications across both the network and the business, with 5G Core as its first deployment. After a successful proof of concept, VodafoneZiggo enlisted Red Hat Consulting to support the production roll out of Red Hat OpenShift and to provide guidance for embracing agile development models like DevSecOps as well as moving to a more open, collaborative culture. This new environment can deliver benefits for people and processes, such as greater team cohesion, cross-functional observability of platform and workloads, proactive resolution of operational issues and reduced downtime. The end goal is to deliver a better user experience for customers and partners.

With OpenShift providing self-service provisioning and automation across the application lifecycle, VodafoneZiggo anticipates a more consistent, repeatable developer and operations open hybrid cloud experience, such as moving ideas more quickly from development to production. VodafoneZiggo is looking to take advantage of OpenShift’s flexibility across distributed environments, primarily containers running on bare-metal. The provider also intends to take a continuous systems security approach with the help of OpenShift’s security features, including network and container isolation and data access control, across multiple layers of the solution.

With Red Hat OpenShift as its container platform, VodafoneZiggo will be able to scale out more rapidly and efficiently across multiple clouds and to the edge as business needs and market demands evolve. VodafoneZiggo is also well positioned to deliver a unified hybrid cloud experience across private and public clouds, with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes providing end-to-end multi-cloud management, visibility, and compliance enforcement for multiple clusters at scale.

“Through a flexible, open strategy, Red Hat strives to help service providers be more central to the digital value chain as they navigate changing industry and consumer dynamics. Red Hat helps drive open innovation around real world needs in the telecommunications industry, bringing many of these innovations in cloud-native networking to Red Hat OpenShift. We are proud to provide VodafoneZiggo with a foundation to support a wide range of 5G use cases whilst helping minimize operational complexities and costs, ultimately powering diverse new services for people and businesses.”

“At VodafoneZiggo we take seriously our responsibility as a driving force of digitalization for industries and societies. When it comes to building out the next generation of networking, we want to focus on our differentiation in 5G services and business applications. We wanted a stable container platform with a comprehensive set of security and management features and we trusted in Red Hat’s well established set of partnerships to provide supplier independence. We view Red Hat OpenShift as a consistent layer for cloud-native applications and services that will enable us to boost productivity and deliver continuous innovation.”

