Octo Becomes Silver Partner with Cloud Native Computing Foundation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, the premier pure-play IT modernization provider for the Federal Government, today announced it has become a Silver Partner of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation, the CNCF hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, bringing together top developers, end users, and vendors. The CNCF seeks to foster and sustain an ecosystem of open source, vendor-neutral projects to make cloud-based innovations accessible.

“ CNCF certifies only those companies building truly modern software. Being a CNCF Silver Partner tells clients Octo is dedicated to the pursuit of building cloud native software solutions using the best technologies on the market,” said Mark Wells, Vice President, DevSecOps Center of Excellence at Octo.

Part of establishing the partnership hinged on Octo’s engineers earning certification in Kubernetes administration and development. “ Because of the prerequisite to have Kubernetes-certified personnel, the partnership also shows we have the in-depth experience with containerization, Kubernetes, and service based software architectures necessary to meet the demands of modern software solutions,” Wells said.

“ Becoming a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) was one big step toward becoming a CNCF Silver Partner,” said Dan Montgomery, Technical Director at Octo. “ We are proud of the talented engineers Octo attracts and their desire to excel in their field by continuing their education, earning certifications, and going above and beyond to serve our customers. Our CNCF certification testifies not just to Octo being a modern software company, but to our people who have committed to making it so.”

Sujey Edward, Octo’s CTO said, “ The Federal Government, particularly the Department of Defense, needs modern software and systems across the board. Customers focused on building modern systems should look at CNCF partnership as a way to identify companies truly able to build commercial grade solutions to reach the goal of the mission. A lot of work from a lot of people went into earning this partnership. We’re honored to be in a select group of federal IT modernization providers that has achieved this partnership. We look forward to developing our relationship with CNCF and bringing even greater value to our federal customers.”

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octoconsulting.com.